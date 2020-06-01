As public health officials anticipated a local COVID-19 outbreak later this week following a Sunday of protests and looting, the number of confirmed cases in Champaign County grew to 646.
After a 12-case Sunday, another 14 were added on Monday across the county. Of the 646, 521 are considered recovered and 118 are active, with six residents hospitalized.
Champaign County's cumulative positivity rate now stands at 4.1 percent.
The extent of new cases won’t be known until the incubation period for the virus passes, and that’s typically been three to five days, though it can take as long as two weeks, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette’s Deb Pressey this afternoon.
“We don’t know what we’re up against in general,” Pryde said. “All I can tell you is there are definitely going to be a lot more infections.”
An updated rundown of cases by ZIP, according to C-U Public Health District data, which doesn't distinguish between active and recovered:
— 61866/Rantoul: 156
— 61821/Champaign: 120
— 61802/Urbana: 106
— 61820/Champaign: 105
— 61822/Champaign: 55
— 61801/Urbana: 48
— 61874/Savoy: 15
— 61853/Mahomet: 13
— 60949/Ludlow: 6
— 61863/Pesotum: 5
— 61880/Tolono: 5
— 61873/St. Joseph: 4
— 61849/Homer: 2
— 61878/Thomasboro: 2
— 61843/Fisher: 1
— 61847/Gifford: 1
— 61862/Penfield: 1
— 61877/Sidney: 1
****
2 NEW CASES IN VERMILION COUNTY
The only other area county to report new positive tests Monday was Vermilion, with two.
That gives the county a total of 42. Of those, 25 have been released from isolation and one resident earlier died.
****
974 NEW CASES FEWEST SINCE APRIL 5
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported its fewest number of newly reported cases since April 5 — 974.
Coronavirus-related deaths statewide were down significantly, as well, with 23 added Monday.
The state totals now stand at 121,234 confirmed cases (in 101 of 102 counties) and 5,412 fatalities.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate shrunk to 6 percent, with 20,014 test results recorded in the past 24 hours.
The fatalities spanned four counties:
— Cook: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s.
— DuPage: 1 male 80s, 1 female 100-plus.
— Kankakee: 3 males 80s.