James Logan Jr., 70, of Danville, brother of a Rantoul resident, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at North Logan Manor Nursing Home, Danville.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m Friday, April 10, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel in Urbana.
Mr. Logan was born Sept. 17, 1949, Urbana, a son of James Logan Sr. and Ruth (Seth) Logan. They preceded him in death.
He is survived by a daughter, Paula Lilly of Elliott; a brother, Jack (Sharon) Logan of Rantoul; and a sister, Karen Mathis of Urbana.
Mr. Logan was a graduate of Urbana High School. He loved trains and NASCAR. As a young boy, he would hear a train whistle and run to see the trains go by, even if he was in the middle of eating dinner. He was a member of various train clubs and traveled the United States to see train conventions.
He served in the U.S. Army and spent a year in Vietnam during the war. The first three months, he worked as a cook. Then, during the last nine months in Vietnam, he was a heavy equipment operator and was promoted to specialist fourth class. In the years after, he worked at Cracker Barrel, maintaining the building and keeping up his hobbies.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.