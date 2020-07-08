FISHER — Two outbreaks at a local restaurant/bar and a day care center contributed to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Fisher.
That community of about 2,000 people has had 17 cases, 14 of which were considered active as of Tuesday.
As of June 16, there had been just a single case in the Fisher ZIP code area of 61843. A bit over a week ago, on June 29, there had been a total of three cases there, according to local public health data.
An outbreak is defined as two or more cases at the same address, and the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District began an investigation of the most recent of the two outbreaks in Fisher, at an unidentified day care center, on Monday.
Four cases had been linked to the day care center as of Tuesday, according to Awais Vaid, deputy administrator of the health district.
The district doesn’t name facilities in ongoing investigations as long as they are complying with its guidance and there isn’t a risk to the general population, he said.
“What I can confirm is that the day care is complying with our guidance and is temporarily closed,” Vaid said.
Fisher’s Wild Hare Bar & Grill reopened Saturday after being closed nearly a week.
Owner Kevin Henderson said it was learned June 29 that at least two patrons who were at the restaurant and bar on June 26-27 had tested positive.
“Once we found out that Monday night, we voluntarily closed Tuesday and were closed till Friday as we were working with the Champaign County health department,” he said.
The building was cleaned and sanitized according to public health guidance, and all employees were tested, Henderson said.
One employee did test positive last week, he said, but that employee wasn’t working on the two nights in question.
Henderson said it’s likely more Fisher residents got tested recently after a post on The Wild Hare’s Facebook page informing the community about the positive tests and advising all patrons who were at that business June 26-27 to get tested.
In a community of Fisher’s size, Henderson said, learning there have been positive cases serves to drive up concern and awareness.
Vaid said he’s been keeping track of testing in that community, “and I do know that a lot of people over there have gotten tested.”
Fisher Mayor Mike Bayler said he sees most local residents complying with mask-wearing in public places; though, he added, that’s hard to do in places where people are eating and drinking.
He is advising local residents to practice “good, cautious behavior.”
“Just realize the environment you’re in, and please try to wear a mask if you can. If you can’t, stay six feet apart,” Bayler said.