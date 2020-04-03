The statewide death roll rose to 210 today following the announcement of 53 new fatalities by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
IDPH also announced an additional 1,209 cases, raising the total to 8,904.
Locally, Vermilion County announced its fifth case today — a resident in his or her 70s who is currently hospitalized.
DeWitt and Piatt counties remained at one case each.
Again, Cook County had the greatest number of fatalities, with 33 of the 53 announced today. The county-by-county breakdown:
— Christian County: 1 female in her 80s.
— Cook County: 1 male in his 30s, 1 female in her 50s, 4 male in their 50s, 4 females in their 60s, 6 males in their 60s, 1 unknown in his or her 60s, 2 females in their 70s, 6 males in their 70s, 2 females in their 80s, 1 male in his 80s, 4 females in their 90s and 1 female in her 100s.
— DuPage County: 1 male in his 50s, 1 male in his 70s.
— Kane County: 1 female in her 90s.
— Kankakee County: 1 female in her 40s, 1 male in his 80s.
— Lake County: 1 male in his 40s, 2 female in their 60s, 4 males in their 60s, 2 males in their 70s, 1 female in her 90s and 1 male in his 90s.
— Will County: 1 female in her 80s, 1 male in his 80s, 1 male in his 90s.