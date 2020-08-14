CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District board of health will hold a special meeting Friday to consider a proposed ordinance to enforce the mandatory use of face coverings and size limits on gatherings.
The ordinance would reinforce locally the new rules proposed Aug. 7 by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and upheld Tuesday by the General Assembly’s bipartisan Joint Committee on Administrative Rules.
The new local ordinance, which would take effect Aug. 28, will basically follow what’s been approved at the state level on the required use of masks and size limits on gatherings and will give the health district the enforcement tools it’s been wanting since March, according to Administrator Julie Pryde.
It provides for a description of face coverings, exceptions to wearing them, violations and enforcement.
It applies to all people, businesses, workplaces and other organizations within the health district’s boundaries, which are the same as those of Cunningham Township and City of Champaign Township.
Under the new state rules, businesses are being held responsible for requiring mask-wearing and social distancing on their properties and can be subject to warnings and fines up to $2,500 for failure to comply.
Most businesses in the community are already doing a good job enforcing mask-wearing and social distancing, Pryde said.
“But the ones that don’t are chronic, and they’re not going to start doing it until they’re forced to do so,” she said.
Businesses that haven’t already done so should start by posting signs at entrances clearly stating that anyone entering the premises must be wearing a mask.
“What we need to get out there is you’re not welcome anywhere if you’re not wearing a mask,” Pryde said.
And, she said, if a business has a sign up about mask requirements and asks a patron to leave for failing to comply and that person refuses, “that’s trespassing.”