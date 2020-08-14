Active cases were down (by five, to 135), recovered cases were up (by 17, to 1,574), and one more Champaign County resident is hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday than was Thursday.
New testing numbers were unavailable early Friday, when the C-U Public Health District reported 12 new cases in Champaign County.
After adding 162 new cases to its total count last week, the county has 104 this week, with a day to go.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
61802/Urbana: 33 active (down one from Thursday), 244 total (up two)
61820/Champaign: 23 active (down two from Thursday), 293 total (up one)
61822/Champaign: 16 active (down one from Thursday), 165 total (up one)
61821/Champaign: 15 active (down one from Thursday), 310 total (up two)
61801/Urbana: 11 active (unchanged from Thursday), 114 total (up three)
61866/Rantoul: 8 active (down two from Thursday), 262 total (up one)
61880/Tolono: 8 active (up one from Thursday), 36 total (up one)
61853/Mahomet: 6 active (unchanged from Thursday), 94 total (unchanged)
61864/Philo: 4 active (unchanged from Thursday), 11 total (unchanged)
61874/Savoy: 3 active (unchanged from Thursday), 63 total (unchanged)
61847/Gifford: 3 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total (unchanged)
61845/Foosland: 2 active (up one from Thursday), 9 total (up one)
61873/St. Joseph: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 28 total (unchanged)
61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 5 total (unchanged)
61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 2 total (unchanged)
61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 30 total
61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 15 total
61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total
61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total
61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total
60949/Ludlow: 0 active unchanged from Thursday), 6 total
61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 5 total
61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 5 total
61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 3 total
61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total
61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total
61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total