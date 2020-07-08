A man in his 70s with underlying health conditions is the 16th Champaign County resident to die after testing positive for COVID-19, C-U Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said Tuesday evening.
It’s the fourth fatality of a county resident in four days, the deadliest stretch of the pandemic locally.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in Champaign County grew by 17, to 975, on Tuesday. It’s the fourth consecutive day the county has reported double-digit new cases.
Seven of the 17 new cases were in Rantoul’s 61866 ZIP code, which has a county-high 210 confirmed cases.
Of the 974 total cases, 137 are considered active, up three from Monday, and 822 are recovered.
Six residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19.
The seven-day positivity rate was up two-tenths of a percent, to 1.9 percent. With 842 tests processed since Monday, the county’s single-day positivity rate was 2.0 percent.
Here’s the rundown of ZIP codes with active cases, followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
61821/Champaign: 25 active (down one from Monday), 171 total
61866/Rantoul: 23 active (up six from Monday), 210 total
61853/Mahomet: 20 active (up two from Monday), 63 total
61822/Champaign: 15 active (unchanged from Monday), 81 total
61843/Fisher: 14 active (down one from Monday), 17 total
61820/Champaign: 9 active (down one from Monday), 140 total
61873/St. Joseph: 7 active (down one from Monday), 15 total
61874/Savoy: 6 active (down one from Monday), 39 total
61801/Urbana: 5 active (unchanged), 63 total
61802/Urbana: 4 active (unchanged from Monday), 133 total
61845/Foosland: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 2 total
61872/Sadorus: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 2 total
61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 2 total
61840/Dewey: 1 (unchanged from Monday), 1 total
61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 4 total
61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 3 total
61880/Tolono: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 11 total