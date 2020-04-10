A third Rantoul resident has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department report issued Friday.
The total number of cases in Champaign County jumped from 74 to 82.
The number of active cases climbed from 33 to 42; recovered from 39 to 40; and hospitalized from four to eight. The number of deaths remained at two.
Case numbers by town:
Ludlow 60949 — 1
Rantoul 61866 — 3
St. Joseph 61873 — 1
Urbana 61801 — 11
Urbana 61802 — 13
Tolono 61880 — 1
Pesotum 61863 — 3
Savoy 61874 — 6
Champaign 61821 — 10
Champaign 61820 — 5
Champaign 61822 — 21
Mahomet 61853 — 7
State reports 68 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,465 more cases
By JERRY NOWICKI
Capitol News Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – Novel coronavirus deaths in the state grew by 68 Friday to nearly 600 as Gov. JB Pritzker unveiled a new outreach effort aimed at the African American community.
The number of confirmed novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, cases in the state rose to 17,887, up 1,465 since Thursday, and deaths grew to 596.
The latest deaths occurred in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Lake, Rock Island, St. Clair and Will counties. Fulton and Greene counties each reported their first case, meaning the virus is present in 83 counties.
In Illinois, 87,527 have now been tested, an increase of more than 6,600 from Thursday.
“We're working hard to expand our state testing capacity and as we do so we're thinking seriously about where and how these tests are available, and to whom,” Pritzker said.
He said that includes setting up partnerships with hospitals in Chicago and the metro east St. Louis area which will take specimens of 400 people per day to send them for testing.