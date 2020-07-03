Nearly a quarter of the 114 active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County are in the village of Mahomet, according to new C-U Public Health District data.
A new map that displays active cases by ZIP code shows Mahomet (61853) with 27 cases, most of any county ZIP code. The village has made headlines in recent weeks after health officials said they’d linked at least 16 cases to an “unofficial prom” at a private home in mid-June.
Fifteen ZIP codes have active cases, 10 of them with more than two. Those include Rantoul’s 61866, which has an area-high 195 cases but just 14 active.
Meanwhile:
— The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County grew by 11 Thursday, to 901.
— The number of county residents hospitalized continued to drop — by three more Thursday, to four.
— The county’s seven-day positivity rate rose to 1.5 percent, up two-tenths of a percent, with 5,857 tests producing 86 new cases.
— With just 108 new tests processed in the past 24 hours, the county’s daily positivity rate was 10.2 percent.
Here’s the rundown of ZIP codes with active cases, followed by their total number of cases, according to CUPHD data:
61853/Mahomet: 27 active, 54 total
61821/Champaign: 18 active, 158 total
61866/Rantoul: 14 active, 195 total
61822/Champaign: 13 active, 74 total
61874/Savoy: 7 active, 38 total
61820/Champaign: 6 active, 135 total
61843/Fisher: 6 active, 8 total
61802/Urbana: 6 active, 131 total
61873/St. Joseph: 5 active, 12 total
61801/Urbana: 5 active, 59 total
61872/Sadorus: 2 active, 2 total
61849/Homer: 1 active, 3 total
61864/Philo: 1 active, 1 total
61875/Seymour: 1 active, 4 total
61878/Thomasboro: 1 active, 3 total