Nearly a quarter of the 114 active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County are in the village of Mahomet, according to new C-U Public Health District data.

A new map that displays active cases by ZIP code shows Mahomet (61853) with 27 cases, most of any county ZIP code. The village has made headlines in recent weeks after health officials said they’d linked at least 16 cases to an “unofficial prom” at a private home in mid-June.

Fifteen ZIP codes have active cases, 10 of them with more than two. Those include Rantoul’s 61866, which has an area-high 195 cases but just 14 active.

Meanwhile:

— The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County grew by 11 Thursday, to 901.

— The number of county residents hospitalized continued to drop — by three more Thursday, to four.

— The county’s seven-day positivity rate rose to 1.5 percent, up two-tenths of a percent, with 5,857 tests producing 86 new cases.

— With just 108 new tests processed in the past 24 hours, the county’s daily positivity rate was 10.2 percent.

Here’s the rundown of ZIP codes with active cases, followed by their total number of cases, according to CUPHD data:

    61853/Mahomet: 27 active, 54 total

    61821/Champaign: 18 active, 158 total

    61866/Rantoul: 14 active, 195 total

    61822/Champaign: 13 active, 74 total

    61874/Savoy: 7 active, 38 total

    61820/Champaign: 6 active, 135 total

    61843/Fisher: 6 active, 8 total

    61802/Urbana: 6 active, 131 total

    61873/St. Joseph: 5 active, 12 total

    61801/Urbana: 5 active, 59 total

    61872/Sadorus: 2 active, 2 total

    61849/Homer: 1 active, 3 total

    61864/Philo: 1 active, 1 total

    61875/Seymour: 1 active, 4 total

    61878/Thomasboro: 1 active, 3 total