The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases in Rantoul climbed to nine on Tuesday — an increase of three.
Champaign County’s numbers increased by 10 to 124.
Of that total, 32 are active, 86 are recovered, six are hospitalized, and there have been six deaths.
The 51- to 60-year age group has the most confirmed cases with 21, followed by the 21-30 group at 19 and the 41-50 group with 18.
Other group totals include 10 years and under with four; 11- to 20-years old with five; 61 to 70 with 17, 71 to 80 with six and 81 to 90 with eight.
Statewide, there are 2,253 new cases, bringing the total to 50,355, and 92 additional fatalities.
ALLERTON TO REOPEN AT 8 A.M. MONDAY
Come Monday, Allerton Park and Retreat Center will once again be open to the public every day from 8 a.m. until sunset.
To support social distancing practices and limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Allerton has implemented the following precautions/guidelines:
— The Visitor Center, Greenhouse Café, and Mansion are closed to the public until further notice.
— Public restrooms are available near the main parking lot. These facilities will be cleaned multiple times throughout the day. It is recommended you bring your own hand sanitizer for additional protection.
— Bring your own water – public water fountains and pet watering stations will not be available.
— Trash cans have been removed to limit the number of touchable surfaces. Please use the dumpsters located in the Visitor Center parking lot or main parking lot or take your trash with you.
— Keep at least six feet between yourself and other visitors. If unable to do so, please try a different garden/area. Please note that high traffic areas like the Peony Garden (mid to late May) may be crowded – expect a wait time for viewing.
— Large gatherings or events are not permitted. Any groups congregating will be asked to leave.
— Facemasks are encouraged, especially in the Formal Garden area, as recommended by the CDC.
— Please limit the surfaces you come into contact with, including sculptures. The House of the Golden Buddhas (in the Fu Dog Garden) will be closed to the public.
— Please be extra cautious when deciding whether to visit or traveling from a long distance. Stay home if you’re at all suspicious of being ill.
“Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we continue to serve the community as a resource to enjoy nature, history, and art. We hope you can safely and appropriately utilize Allerton to find peace and inspiration during this challenging time,” Allerton officials said in a news release.
