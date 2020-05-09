Four of the nine new COVID-19 cases reported today in Champaign County involve residents of Rantoul, the site of a coronavirus outbreak of at a hog processing plant.
New data provided this afternoon from the C-U Public Health District paints a far different picture in recovered-vs.-active cases from a day earlier.
On Friday, there were slightly more active cases than recovered, 125-123. Today, there are 146 cases considered recovered to 111 active.
Six residents remain hospitalized. Six have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
Seventy-one of the 263 Champaign County residents who've tested positive for COVID-19 at any point during the pandemic live in Rantoul's 61866 ZIP code.
That's the most by far, followed by 35 in Champaign's 61821, 34 in Champaign's 61820, 31 in Champaign's 61822 and 30 in Urbana's 61802.
****
IROQUOIS COUNTY WOMAN AMONG 111 FATALITIES
A woman in her 90s from Iroquois County was among 111 coronavirus-related deaths statewide in the past 24 hours, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported this afternoon.
The death count rose to 3,349 while the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide grew to 76,085, with 2,325 added today.
The state also reported that 16,617 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, for a total of 416,331.
The newly reported fatalities spanned 15 of Illinois' 102 counties:
— Clinton: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s.
— Cook: 1 male 20s, 4 females 50s, 7 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 9 males 60s, 7 females 70s, 13 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 8 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 unknown 90s, 2 females 100s.
— DeKalb: 1 male 60s.
— DuPage: 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 7 females 90s, 1 male 90s.
— Iroquois: 1 female 90s.
— Kane: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s.
— Kendall: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s.
— Lake: 1 female 70s, 2 males 90s.
— LaSalle: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s.
— Madison: 1 female 80s.
— McHenry: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s.
— Rock Island: 1 male 80s.
— St. Clair: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s.
— Will: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s.
— Winnebago: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s.
— Out of state: 1 female 90s.