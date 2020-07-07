COVID-19 REPORT | Good news and bad news for Rantoul on the virus front

61866
The bad news: Rantoul’s ZIP code on Monday became the first in the county to surpass 200 confirmed cases. The good news: Only 17 of its 203 — that’s 8.4 percent — are active.
61821
This part of Champaign leads the county in two categories: the highest percentage of all active cases (19.4) and the highest percentage of total tests (6,145 — or 17.4 percent — of the county’s 39,311).
61843
In recent days, the number of active cases in Fisher has risen steadily — by three Saturday, two Sunday and an area-high four Monday — to 15, tied with Champaign’s 61822 for fourth-most in the county.
60949
Home of the small town with the highest number of cases, none of which are active — Pesotum (six).
61801 and 61802
Between them, Urbana’s two ZIP codes have 193 confirmed cases, just seven of them active (4.7 percent). Of the 387 confirmed cases in three Champaign ZIP codes, 51 are active (13.2 percent).
61851
Of 39,311 county residents tested, just 0.11 percent live in Ivesdale’s ZIP code, the lowest in the county. On the bright side, the village of 258 is also yet to record a positive test.