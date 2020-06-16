A second Vermilion County resident has died of COVID-19, the county health department announced Tuesday.
The person who died was identified only as a man in his 70s.
Vermilion County has had 45 positive COVID-19 cases to date, with 36 of them released from isolation.
About 5.2 percent of the county’s population has been tested, with 3,864 testing negative, according to the health department.
Elsewhere around the area, Piatt County's total grew by two (to 12) while Douglas added one (41).
****
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 676 RECOVERED, 64 ACTIVE
Champaign County added a dozen newly confirmed cases to its total, which now stands at 749.
Ten residents are hospitalized and nine have died. Of the 749 cases, 676 are considered recovered and 64 are active.
The central region, which includes Champaign County, remains well on its way to advancing to Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois reopening plan a week from Friday, with a 14-day positivity rate of 2 percent.
Here’s an updated rundown of Champaign County cases by ZIP code, according to C-U Public Health data, which doesn't distinguish between active and recovered:
— 61866/Rantoul: 181
— 61821/Champaign: 132
— 61802/Urbana: 122
— 61820/Champaign: 119
— 61822/Champaign: 60
— 61801/Urbana: 51
— 61874/Savoy: 32
— 61853/Mahomet: 19
— 61880/Tolono: 9
— 60949/Ludlow: 6
— 61863/Pesotum: 5
— 61873/St. Joseph: 5
— 61849/Homer: 2
— 61878/Thomasboro: 2
— 61843/Fisher: 1
— 61847/Gifford: 1
— 61862/Penfield: 1
— 61877/Sidney: 1
****
OUTBREAK AT CORRECTIONAL CENTER
Twenty-six men incarcerated at East Moline Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday.
"They are appropriately isolated or quarantined and are being closely monitored by medical personnel," the state announced.
Of three staff members who've tested positive, one has recovered, IDPH announced, adding: "All the confirmed cases have been traced to the same dorm-style living unit. The Illinois Department of Correction’s medical task force is utilizing point prevalence surveillance to help control any further spread of infection."
****
IDPH: 623 NEW CASES, 72 FATALITIES
Illinois COVID-19 counts grew by 623 confirmed cases and 72 deaths, public health officials announced Tuesday.
Within the past 24 hours, state laboratories processed 18,729 tests. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 9-15 is 3 percent.
The newly reported fatalities spanned nine of Illinois' 102 counties. (The Vermilion County death is yet to be counted in the state total).
— Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 8 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 3 males 90s.
— DuPage County: 1 male 80s.
— Jackson County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s.
— Kane County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 70s.
— Kankakee County: 1 male 60s.
— Lake County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100-plus.
— Madison County: 1 female 80s.
— McHenry County: 1 male 70s.
— St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 Unknown 80s, 1 male 90s.
****
ILLINOIS AG TESTS POSITIVE
From Jerry Nowicki of Capitol News Illinois:
Attorney General Kwame Raoul has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Tuesday.
“After experiencing minor symptoms over the weekend, I consulted with my health care provider using telehealth services. Upon the advice of my doctor, I was tested yesterday and informed today that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Raoul said.
The state news release did not say where Raoul may have contracted the virus.
Raoul said his symptoms remain mild and he continues to be in contact with staff to manage operations of his office. The programs and services provided by the attorney general’s office will continue uninterrupted, he said.
The attorney general also said he has been self-isolating since first experiencing symptoms and will continue to do so upon guidance from doctors and public health authorities. Raoul said he is in the process of identifying individuals he came into contact with, and they would be advised to self-isolate and seek telehealth guidance.
“Although the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois is decreasing, I urge people to follow guidance from public health officials by staying at least six feet away from others, wearing a face mask when around others, and washing your hands often,” Raoul said. “I am fortunate to be otherwise healthy and am following recommendations to protect those around me.”