A COVID-19 outbreak at Rantoul Foods grew to 47 cases Tuesday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The outbreak at the hog processing plant began just over a week ago, and
had grown to 32 cases as of Monday.
Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said she expected the
case count at the plant to rise more in upcoming days.
The outbreak at Rantoul Foods accounted for most of the big spike in
Champaign County cases, from 183 to 208, on Tuesday, Pryde said.
“You have to think, when you have an outbreak in a place like this, then
those people go out and they infect other people and their families,” she
said.
People who test positive are placed in isolation and their close contacts
are also tested.