Coronavirus update | Volunteers lifting up those who need it during pandemic

RANTOUL — The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the helpers out — those people who think as much about others’ needs as their own. Rantoul has its share of those. There are likely too many to count. Here are a few:
Izzy Weber and her mother, Ann Peak, have been active in the community and beyond — traveling as far as McLean County to bring needed supplies.
“We just helped somebody last night,” Peak said one day last week. “They are sick, and they couldn’t get out of the house. We picked up cough medicine and tea for them.”
Peak would like to do more. She said she plans to speak with officials at Community Service Center to find out other areas they can give back.
One young woman they helped just had a baby “and literally had nothing,” Peak said. “We got in contact with her and got her some groceries because she didn’t have her Link (card) until the 7th.
“That’s why we’re doing it, to see what we can do for the community center, if people can’t get out of the house, what groceries we can get,” Peak said.
Peak said most of their purchases are out of pocket as many people can’t pay.
Peak knows about being in need. She still remembers the gratitude she felt to those who helped her years ago and now wants to help others. The Rantoul resident suffered from atrial septal defect — a heart ailment. The condition worsened to the point where she had to have an implant.
“Thankfully it helped me and I was able to function,” she said.
But Peak was relying only on child support to pay her bills.
“It was rough. We were going to church at that time. They bought groceries for us and it helped.”
Added Weber: “There were times we didn’t have food to eat. We kind of understand what these families are going through, being scared at this time.”
Weber followed her mother’s lead and is helping where she can. They helped mothers to find baby formula and assisted an elderly couple in Fisher. She estimated they had helped “eight or nine families.”
“A lot of them have been preemie babies,” Weber said. “They were having a hard time finding (the formula). I’ve noticed that Target and Meijer have been the best places,” she said, estimating they had made 15 to 20 trips for supplies.
One trip took them all the way to Bloomington, where they brought formula and food for a “disabled family.”
Weber said she and her mother are motivated to help because they “just like helping people.”
“Her and I both have been in the situation where we have not been very well and we want to return the favor,” she said.
One of those Peak and Weber helped is Colleen Rosario, who has gone on to help others.
Rosario has also been getting formula to new mothers.
“It’s kind of hard when you go to Walmart and you can’t find it,” she said. “It seems like people are hoarding that. When (the scare) first started, people started buying the baby formula, wipes and diapers, and when parents need that kind of stuff it’s frustrating.”
Rosario can relate. She has a preemie daughter who was born two months early.
She said her daughter is getting stronger, although her immune system is behind.
“She’s truly a miracle to us,” Rosario said.
“I know Izzy was a really big help to me and my family, going out and finding it for me.”
Rosario has helped some of her friends with clothing and spare diapers.
“Those that can help each other out are really generous people, especially when you go through rough times.”
Nancy Coleman is among those who have been delivering school meals for those who can’t make it to the pick-up points.
“There’s a site over by Willow Pond (Golf Course), and I will pick up for kids” in that area, Coleman said. “Today I had someone contact me, and they live over by Juniper (Drive), so I went to Eastlawn (School) and went to Eater (School) and picked up for others.”
She delivered 23 meals one day.
“One of my daughter’s friends, her mom is a single mom with five kids. “She’s working, so those kids had no way to get the meals,” Coleman said. “The demand (for transportation help) is so high.”
Coleman said among others who were delivering for others was Torri Faber Austin-Young and Nancy Solis
Peak said several area churches are also offering to help those who need assistance.