After four straight days of double-digit newly confirmed cases, Champaign County reported four on Sunday.
That brings the county’s total to 173 — 77 active (six hospitalized) and 90 recovered, with six fatalities.
Three of the four new cases announced Sunday were in Rantoul, which has seen its case count rise by 17 in three days, to 27.
Only Champaign’s 61822 ZIP code, with 28, has more cases than Rantoul’s 61866, according to C-U Public Health District data.
The other new case involves a resident in Champaign’s 61821 ZIP code, which now has 26 cases.