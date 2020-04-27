Champaign County recorded its sixth death — a woman in her 60s — from the COVID-19 virus, and the number of Rantoul cases jumped to six, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported Monday.
There were 50 more deaths statewide, pushing the total to 1,983.
The number of confirmed cases climbed to 45,883, with 1,980 new cases announced.
The Champaign County total now numbers 109.
Of that number, 22 are active, 81 have recovered and five are currently hospitalized.
The total by community:
Ludlow 60949 — 1
Rantoul 61866 — 6
St. Joseph 61873 — 1
Homer 60949 — 2
Urbana 61802 — 18
Urbana 61801 — 15
Pesotum 61863 — 3
Tolono 61880 — 1
Champaign 61822 — 27
Champaign 61820 — 7
Savoy 61874 — 6
Mahomet 61853 — 9