CHAMPAIGN — A second Champaign County resident has died of the COVID-19 virus, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department reports.
This person was a Champaign man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.
"Today, our community received the tragic news one of our own has succumbed to the novel coronavirus, and my deepest condolences are extended to the friends, family and loved ones of this individual,” Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen said in a statement. “This is a somber reminder of the seriousness of this virus, and the responsibility each of us carries to help reduce exposure and to keep Champaign safe."
The first death in Champaign County was announced Monday, of an Urbana man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.
The increases were in Urbana 61802 area code, whose cases climbed from nine to 11; Champaign 61820 from five to four; and Champaign 61822 from 18 to 19.
Other towns’ cases remained the same:
Ludlow 60949 — 1
Rantoul 61866 — 2
St. Joseph 61873 — 1
Urbana 61801 — 10
Tolono 61880 — 1
Pesotum 61863 — 3
Savoy 61874 — 5
Champaign 61821 — 10
Mahomet 61853 — 6
Total cases climbed to 74 with the number of active cases dropping from 42 Wednesday to 33 Thursday and the number of recovered climbing from 27 to 39.
The number of hospitalized dropped from five to four.
1,344 new cases in Illinois; 66 additional deaths
By PETER HANCOCK
Capitol News Illinois
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday that the rate of increase in COVID-19 cases in Illinois is beginning to ease, although the virus is still spreading and more deaths are being recorded each day.
“As Dr. (Ngozi) Ezike told you (Wednesday), our rate of rise is looking less and less exponential,” Pritzker said during his daily media briefing in Chicago. “That indicates to us that we are, in fact, bending the curve. There is even some evidence that we may be moving toward a flatter curve.”
Pritzker did, however, caution Illinoisans that the bend is not necessarily downward yet, and said it will still be some time before the state can begin easing restrictions in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Those comments came as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,344 new confirmed cases over the previous 24 hours and 66 additional deaths. That brings the total since the outbreak first hit Illinois to 16,422 confirmed cases and 528 deaths, although officials have said those numbers are probably understated due to a lack of widespread testing.
As of Thursday, the state reported conducting 80,857 tests.
Thursday marked the one-month anniversary of the day Pritzker declared a state of disaster for Illinois. Since then, he has ordered bars and restaurants to close for on-premises dining and drinking, ordered schools to shift to distance learning and imposed a stay-at-home order across the state.