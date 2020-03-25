Coronavirus update | Northview teachers send greetings to their students

RANTOUL — Northview Elementary teachers wanted to find a way to stay in touch with their students during the COVID-19 hiatus, so they got inventive.
Principal Kelly Mahoney had the staff write messages to their students and print them out on posters.
The posters are displayed on the front lawn of the school, where students can walk by or drive by and read them.
“This way they can know their teachers are thinking about them and care about how they are doing,” Mahoney said.
The teachers are also keeping in touch with the students in other ways — calling their homes or writing them letters to check in on them and tell them “hi.”