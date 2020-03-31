Coronavirus update | Mobilizing meal program was a major undertaking

Images of Pop Tarts and turkey sandwiches. That’s what Luanna Donald, food service supervisor at Rantoul Township High School, joked that food service workers, staff and volunteers are seeing in their dreams these days.
Donald said it helps that those assisting with the project to keep students fed at Rantoul Township High School have kept a positive attitude and can make jokes.
“That goes a long way,” she said.
They have been involved in seeing that hundreds of school children who have been out of school due to the COVID-19 outbreak are being fed.
Debby Wilcoxon, Donald’s counterpart for Rantoul City Schools, said last week that planning for the meal distribution was non stop starting around March 13.
“Day and night,” Wilcoxon said.
“We didn’t know how it would play out,” she said. “I knew feeding our kids is an absolutely top priority. Our kids very much count on the meals they receive at school, and when they don’t know where the next meal is coming from, that’s a problem.”
The same scenario played out at schools throughout the country. Officials were placed into scramble mode due to an illness none of them have experienced first-hand.
Other area schools are in the same boat.
RCS and RTHS superintendents Michelle Ramage and Scott Amerio — not to mention parents and students — appreciate the work the food service managers have put in.
“I can tell you that Debby has worked non-stop on preparations, on logistics, on her personnel,” Ramage said. “There was a lot to coordinate.”
Having a week of spring break before the meal hand-outs began helped, but it was still difficult.
“That has been probably one of the most stressful weeks that she has ever had,” Ramage said. “It’s all worth it. Absolutely it’s all worth it.”
Health Department staff visited RCS facilities during the week to ensure everything was compliant at each building, that property food-handling techniques were being observed and that food was being stored at the proper temperatures.
“It was very nice that someone from outside could come in and say, ‘You’re doing a good job,’” Ramage said.
There are 1,850 students enrolled in RCS schools. An average of about 400 meals were distributed each day.
Distribution last week took place daily. On Monday, RCS began providing all five weekday meals on Monday, while RTHS is distributing only Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Two days’ worth will be provided Mondays and Wednesdays and one day’s worth on Friday.
RCS meals are distributed at all four elementary schools and the junior high school, while RTHS meals are distributed at the high school, The Linden Banquet Center and Willow Pond Golf Course.
Breakfast and lunch are provided.
RCS is also providing meals through Feeding Our Kids — a weekend food program. Ramage said the district’s social workers are in charge of that program.
Donald estimated 20 people have helped with meal preparation and filling brown bags at RTHS. That includes three food service workers. The rest are teachers and other staff who have volunteered to help.
And they aren’t working banker’s hours either. Lots of time spent on Sundays, for example.
Wilcoxon said a group of her cooks at RCS were at the school working from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday preparing sack lunches to be handed out the following day.
“The preordering was the most trying (part of the preparation),” Donald said, “because everybody wants the same thing. The pre-ordering, I did before I knew what was going on. I didn’t want to go with anything you have to microwave or put in the oven.”
Lots of sandwiches were made ranging from peanut butter and jelly to ham and cheese.
The biggest challenge, she said, was not knowing how many students would be coming for meals.
“It’s always better to have more than not enough, especially in this case where people are really appreciative of what we’re doing and it’s a need,” Donald said, noting the number coming for meals increased every day last week.
A different menu is provided every day. Items ranged from cereal bar packs to whole grain muffins, Craisins, fruit, milk and broccoli, to name a few.
People appreciate their efforts. Donald said the workers have been brought jams and jellies and banana bread as a way to say thanks.
Amerio said Donald “was scared to death” that things wouldn’t work out.
“Her and her crew have spent hours getting this ready,” Amerio said. “We didn’t know if we would feed 50 or 1,000.”
The first day, 500 meals were prepared. RTHS ended up handing out 360 meals. Later in the week the number rose to 500. RTHS has an enrollment of about 800.
“I’m glad people are taking advantage of it,” Amerio said, noting that RCS students are welcome to get meals at RTHS sites and vice-versa. He said they have also been in contact with other districts in the area.
Ramage said transportation has been a problem for some people, so school volunteers and others have delivered to those in need.
“We feed any child who comes to the door — St. Malachy, home-schooled, Thomasboro, you can come in. We don’t check out names,” Ramage said. “Cultivators (Latino Center) picks up 55 meals for their students. It’s for anyone 18 and under.”
RCS bus drivers have been helping to transport food to the various locations. The drivers don’t just pull up, sit and wait for the food to be taken out. They get out and help with the loading and unloading “just like the rest of us,” Ramage said. “They are friendly and accommodating to the changes we are making.”
Instead of Meals on Wheels, it could be called Meals in Seats. That’s how they are transported.
Ramage said Corey Cler, RCS’ warehouse coordinator, gets called in to meet trucks at different hours of the day to receive ordered food.
“We don’t know what’s coming in because there are some shortages and we have to change the menu,” she said.
Ramage estimated 90 to 100 RCS staff members have stepped up to help. They are helping on a rotating basis.
Wilcoxon said RCS has thousands of items of inventory on the shelves.
“Most everything is pre-cooked like pizza sticks, chicken nuggets, chicken patties. Kids like those, and they are a little more substantial than what we have been putting in bag meals,” Wilcoxon said.
RCS is fortunate to have a large walk-in freezer to store food items, she said.
“I had just stocked up for the next three weeks,” she said, “but we still had room to put those bags in there frozen. It would be a challenge for other facilities that don’t” have such a freezer.
Smaller freezers and a refrigerator have been moved out of the cafeteria to the hallway at Eater near the distribution point to store the items for pick up.
Other area schools and their accommodations:
At Ludlow Grade School, Superintendent/Principal Jeff Graham said Ludlow is working with RTHS to make sure everyone is fed. He said Ludlow is handing out between 30 and 35 sets of meals a day.
“We have a pickup at school, and we deliver out to Triangle Trailer Mobile Home Park as well,” Graham said. RTHS is delivering to the trailer court east of Rantoul that is in the Ludlow district, Amerio said.
Fisher Superintendent Barb Thompson said that district is serving 55 children daily, and she expects that number to grow.
“I am so proud of how our teachers, cafeteria workers, building administrators, students, families and community have stepped up to make the best of this challenging situation,” Thompson said.
Thomasboro Superintendent/Principal Bonnie McArthur said the school is providing lunches to 15 students a day. RTHS is providing meals to children at Fountain Valley Mobile Home Park, which is in the Thomasboro district.
On Monday, Thomasboro Grade School began handing out breakfast and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. that will include meals for three days. On Thursday, another distribution will take place for the final two weekdays of the week.
Gifford Grade School Superintendent/Principal Jay Smith said he delivered meals to 15 students on Monday and Thursday last week.
At Armstrong High School and Grade School, Superintendent Bill Mulvaney said meals were delivered Monday morning in Penfield, at Armstrong High School, Armstrong-Ellis Grade School, Potomac and Collison. “We have asked parents to let us know if they need meals and we will make a week’s worth of meals for any family requesting them,” Mulvaney said.
Armstrong-Ellis Principal Kurt Thornsbrough said school was in session there last Monday, and that day enough meals were sent home for students for the remaining four days.
At Potomac, Principal Candace Freeman said the school prepared 40 meals for pick up Monday.
At Prairieview-Ogden, Superintendent Vic White said 16 students took part in the free lunches.
At St. Malachy School in Rantoul, Principal Dave Auth said the school is collaborating with the city schools and RTHS to provide meals for all St. Mal students.
“We have multiple pickup locations and times to give families the opportunity to pick up food,” Auth said.