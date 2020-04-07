A Ford County man in his 80s who had COVID-19 and underlying health conditions has died, the county's health department announced today.
The man is the second local resident with the disease to die, following Monday’s announcement that an Urbana man in his 80s with underlying health conditions had died.
Only Monday, the Ford County health department announced a second confirmed case of coronavirus in a man in his 80s. A third case was confirmed Tuesday in a woman in her 60s.
In Champaign County, four more cases were announced, bringing the county's total to 67.
So far, 24 of those have recovered and eight are still in the hospital.
In Douglas County, the number of cases remained at 10, as no new positive results came in. So far, 74 Douglas County residents have been tested.