A Rantoul resident has died from the COVID-19 virus.
Mayor Chuck Smith said he was notified of the death by the Emergency Operations Center in Champaign.
He did not release the person’s identity.
Smith expressed sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased and encouraged residents “to offer prayers and words of support.”
He said one of the most difficult aspects of the pandemic is not being able to offer words of sympathy in person to those who have lost loved ones.
Smith said he had known the deceased for several years.
Four Champaign County residents have died from the virus. Two of them — both people in their 80s who experienced underlying medical conditions — were reported Wednesday.
On Thursday, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported the number of new COVID-19 cases increased by one to 91 people. A total of 1,714 people have been tested for the virus.
Thirty-one of the cases are active, 56 recovered and six hospitalized.
The breakdown by community:
Ludlow 60949 — 1
Rantoul 61866 — 3
St. Joseph 61873 — 1
Homer 61849 — 1
Urbana 61802 — 16
Urbana 61801 — 11
Pesotum 61863 — 3
Tolono 61880 — 1
Champaign 61820 — 6
Savoy 61874 — 6
Champaign 61822 — 24
Champaign 61821 — 11
Mahomet — 61853 — 7
Coronavirus deaths spike by 125 to 1,072 as state announces testing changes
By JERRY NOWICKI
Capitol News Illinois
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced changes to the state’s guidance as to who can get tested for novel coronavirus disease Thursday and said state labs are ramping up testing efforts.
Illinois’ recommended testing criteria will now include “all those who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms,” according to the governor’s office. The new guidance will apply to state-run drive-thru testing centers and will be offered to medical providers across Illinois, although those with mild symptoms are still encouraged to call a medical provider before seeking a COVID-19 test.
The news came as the state reported the largest single-day spike of 125 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total casualties to 1,072. There are also 1,140 new confirmed cases in the state, bringing the total to 25,733. The state has tested 122,589 people for the virus, an increase of 5,660 in the past 24 hours.
There are three drive-thru testing sites in the state that will now have the capacity to test 1,800 people daily, according to the governor’s office, which said the state will also expand testing through its statewide network of Federally Qualified Health Centers.
Five machines obtained in partnership with Thermo Fisher are now producing “reliable results” as well, according to the governor’s office, and over the next week, the state expects to substantially increase its capacity at state labs.
Pritzker and the governors of Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana and Kentucky also announced they “will work in close coordination to reopen the economy in the Midwest region.”
The governors said in a joint news release that, when it comes to reopening state economies, they will “closely examine” such factors as “sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations; enhanced ability to test and trace; sufficient health care capacity to handle resurgence; and best practices for social distancing in the workplace.”
“Phasing in sectors of our economy will be most effective when we work together as a region. This doesn’t mean our economy will reopen all at once, or that every state will take the same steps at the same time,” the governors wrote. “But close coordination will ensure we get this right. Over time, people will go back to work, restaurants will reopen, and things will go back to normal. We look forward to working together as one region to tackle this challenge together.”