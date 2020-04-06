A male in his 80s with underlying health conditions is the first Champaign County resident to die from COVID-19, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde announced Monday afternoon in a video.
“Our public health recommendations remain the same in light of this sobering news,” Pryde said in the video. “We encourage everyone to stay home as much as possible, and if you do not have to go out, please do not. Social distancing is key to slowing the spread of COVID-19.”
No further information was provided immediately about the county's first fatality.
Champaign County reported seven new cases in all Monday, raising its total to 63. Of those, 22 have been deemed "recovered" by CUPHD.
At Monday’s daily briefing in Chicago, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said at least 70 percent of those who’ve lost their lives had an underlying condition, with the most common being hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.
IDPH announced 1,006 new cases and 33 additional deaths Monday, bringing the totals to 12,262 and 307.
Pryde’s announcement came minutes before the mid-afternoon release of updated state figures, which did not reflect the Champaign County fatality.
Among the 33 deaths reported by IDPH:
— Cook County: 1 male in his 30s, 2 males in their 40s, 1 female in her 50s, 2 males in their 50s, 5 females in their 60s, 1 male in his 60s, 5 females in their 70s, 2 males in their 70s, 1 female in her 80s and 2 males in their 80s.
— DeKalb County: 1 male in his 50s.
— Lake County: 2 males in their 80s.
— Will County: 1 male in his 40s, 1 male in his 50s, 2 males in their 70s, 2 females in their 80s and 2 males in their 80s.
AROUND THE AREA
— Ford County announced a second positive case — a man in his 80s.
The county’s public health department said 27 tests have been completed and sent to the Illinois Department of Public Health State Lab. Fifteen have been negative; the county is still awaiting the results of 10 others.
— There are two new cases in Piatt County, bringing the total to three, according to the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
A fourth Piatt County case, involving a Michigan man, will be counted in Michigan.
One of the two new cases in Piatt County is a 47-year-old woman currently in Chicago, and the other is a 32-year-old female health care worker who works at a hospital in Urbana and is recovering at home, according to the health department.
— There were no new cases in Vermilion County Monday.
— Douglas County now has 10 confirmed cases.
The 10th case is a man in his 60s, the Douglas County Health Department announced Monday.
Douglas' 10 cases are the second-most of any area county, trailing only Champaign, which had 56 (including 17 recovered patients) going into Monday.