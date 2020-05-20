Fisher has recorded its first confirmed case of COVID-19, according to Wednesday's report from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department.
Rantoul's numbers continue to climb with 127 cases, an increase of nine from Tuesday. Ludlow now has five cases, an increase of one.
Thomasboro (two), Gifford and Penfield (ibw each) numbers remained the same.
Countywide, there were 476 confirmed cases, with 239 active, 230 recovered, five hospitalized and seven deaths.
So long as they observe social distancing procedures, bars and restaurants will be allowed to seat and serve customers in outdoor patios earlier than expected statewide, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced this afternoon.
That will be allowed on May 29, when all four regions statewide are likely to advance to Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan.
"With the right restrictions — tables six feet apart and away from the sidewalks, masks and distancing measures for staff and other precautions — the experts believe that these services can open at a risk comparable to other outdoor activities, and give our hospitality industry, a much-needed boost as they work to keep their businesses on their feet during this terrible crisis," Pritzker said during today's daily briefing in Springfield.
"Let’s close down the streets, let’s expand sidewalk cafes, let's use parking lots. … Let’s show the world how innovative Illinois can be," said Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association.
Up until now, bars and restaurants have only been allowed to offer carry-out and delivery services under the stay-at-home order. That was not scheduled to change until Phase 4.
Among other adjustments being made to the original plan, to take effect on May 29:
— Foursomes will be allowed play at the same tee time on state golf courses. In Phase 2, golf was limited to twosomes.
— Both indoor and outdoor tennis courts will be allowed to open.
— All state parks will reopen — "with significant work to determine staffing and safety measures," Pritzker said. All concessions at those sites will reopen, as well.
****
100,000 CASES IN ILLINOIS
Illinois has joined New York and New Jersey as the only states with more than 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced 2,388 new cases at today’s daily COVID-19 briefing in Springfield, bringing the state total to 100,418.
The state also reported 147 coronavirus-related fatalities in the past 24 hours, bringing Illinois’ total to 4,525.
****
MORNING BRIEFING:
■ Champaign County on Tuesday saw its biggest 24-hour increase in newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, adding 37 to a count that now stands at 449.
Seven percent of the 532 new tests run on county residents came back positive — one percentage point lower than the statewide count on Tuesday (1,545 cases, 18,443 tests).
Of the 449, 223 are considered recovered and 219 active. The number of hospitalized residents increased by one for the second straight day, from four to five.
■ With 118 confirmed cases (up nine from Monday) Rantoul’s 61866 ZIP code had the most in the county — by 41.
Next-closest in the county, according to C-U Public Health District data that doesn’t distinguish between recovered and active: Champaign/61821 (77 cases, an increase of six); Champaign/61820 (75, up 10); and Urbana/61802 (61, up six).
■ Some encouraging news: The 4,002 people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 are the fewest since April 12, and both the 993 in ICU beds and 576 on ventilators are the fewest since March.
“This just solidifies these (preventative) measures have been working,” state public health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.
■ Who needs a haircut? You’ll likely be able to get one before the month’s out, no matter where you live in Illinois.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said all four regions are on track to advance on May 29 to Phase 3 of his Restore Illinois plan, which allows for “nonessential” businesses to reopen (including barbers and hair salons) but keeps restaurants/bars to carry-out and delivery service only, permissible public gatherings to 10 people or fewer and gyms closed.