There was little joy among area school administrators Friday afternoon.
"It takes a piece of your heart away," said one. It leaves "a raw emotional feeling," said another.
Despite the news earlier in the day that it would be coming, it was a difficult announcement for educators to hear when Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he had decided to cancel the remainder of in-class learning for the rest of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many students likely felt the same way.
Pritzker said remote learning will continue through the end of the school year.
“I’ve said time and time again, our decisions must follow the science, and the science says our students can’t go back to their normal routine this school year,” Pritzker said.
The announcement came the same day the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,842 new cases of novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, in Illinois, including 62 additional deaths. The new cases were the most in a single day in the state.
Following are the responses of area educators
Michelle Ramage, superintendent, Rantoul City Schools:
"While this was anticipated, and we absolutely support the reasons and need for continued closure, it certainly leaves a raw emotional feeling that is indescribable. It’s hard to describe the mix of emotions. There is extreme sadness in my heart -- sadness for students and teachers and their love for each other.
"There will be no hugs or goodbyes and a long summer until we see them again. There is bittersweet relief in knowing what the plan is in advance this time rather than a day or two before a deadline. And there is anguish knowing how much our students and staff miss each other and can’t do anything about providing that in-person connection that we all need and miss so much. It will be a long summer. We will be together again. There is a reason for this. It saves lives, and that is most important of all."
Vic White, superintendent, Prairieview-Ogden:
"I am disappointed to see schools close for the rest of the year. I understand that safety has to be your first priority.
"There is no closure for students, teachers, staff and administration. I am extremely sad for the eighth-graders, seniors (no prom too) -- no graduation and retiring employees.
"Since I am one of those retiring employees, I feel that I will not have any closure with the students, parents, employees and community members. This is not the way I wanted to retire after 24 years as superintendent of Prairieview, Ogden and PVO and 33 years as an educator."
Scott Amerio, superintendent, Rantoul Township High School, in a letter sent to parents/guardians:
"I hope this message finds you and your families safe and well. Today, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that remote learning in Illinois will be extended through the end of the 2019-20 school year.
"Although in-person learning has been suspended for the remainder of the year, at Rantoul Township High School Districst, I assure you our entire staff remains committed to learning and engaging with all students through remote learning, as well as continuing with our food-distribution program.
"Like you, we are saddened by the reality that our school community will not be able to reconvene in person this school year due to this public health crisis. So many of you have worked so hard to learn and grow in both the classroom and in extracurricular activities that today’s announcement may feel like a step back. However, the final chapter of this school year hasn’t been written yet. These past few weeks have proven our school community is more resilient, more capable and more compassionate than maybe what we previously realized. I’m confident our collective strength will shine through during the remainder of the school year, and we will emerge even stronger.
"Having said that, today’s announcement will result in significant and multiple scheduling changes in our district. As this announcement about the end of the school year was just made by Gov. Pritzker this afternoon, it will take us a few days to sort out the many schedule details that are on the books, including spring concerts, awards nights, graduation, etc. Please be patient as we work as a district to get information to you in the next several weeks.
"Seniors, we have heard from you that the most important part of the graduation ceremony is for you to be able to walk across that stage and receive you diploma. We understand that for those of you who have worked so hard and looked forward to that moment, this is a huge milestone. I can assure that we will make that happen for you this year. We do not yet know what that will exactly look like, as we have to work with our public health officials to make sure that whatever we plan is safe for everyone involved. But, let me say it again, we will make sure that you get to walk across that stage and receive your diploma.
"I know this is not the school year that any of us imagined, but I want to thank you for your patience and understanding as we have dealt with this unprecedented situation together. This period of remote learning offers us new ways to learn and grow, and out of this pandemic, we will emerge stronger. Plans will be underway soon for the return to in-person learning next school year.
"It’s important we continue to work together and support our students. I can’t thank you enough for all that you are doing as we all work together through this."
Bill Mulvaney, superintendent, Armstrong Township High School:
"It is a sad day for the staff and myself. It is sad that seniors will miss their final days in school, their final baseball, softball and track seasons.
"For many they will miss prom and a traditional graduation. We will recover in time and push forward as we always do, but this takes a piece of your heart away. In the end I hope it was worth it."
Bonnie McArthur, superintendent/principal, Thomasboro Grade School:
"I think we all knew this was coming, and even that it was necessary.
"It was not how we had hoped to end our school year. Every one of my staff miss the students and will continue to provide meals, instruction and emotional support to the students and the families at TGS."
Jay Smith, superintendent/principal, Gifford Grade School:
"While the announcement was expected, it doesn’t make it any easier.
"It’s a sad day for all involved. Yet, in education there’s always challenges, but this particular challenge has made it difficult for everyone: teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, cooks, secretaries, administrators, communities, parents and must importantly our students.
"However, I’ve witnessed my own staff and other educators across the state get up and knock the dust off and make the best of these trying and unprecedented times in education. They’re being creative in delivering learning material to their students. They are connecting daily and weekly with students and parents to ensure needs are being met.
"As with any challenge in life, it depends on how we respond. Do we take the punch to the gut and stay down and complain about the pain and sorrow of it or do we get up and ask for more? Educators, parents and students across the state have been knocked down, but we get up and continue to face these challenges with resiliency and motivation.
"The process of educating and interacting with students and parents has been altered, but our passion and true grit have not changed."
Barbara Thompson, superintendent, Fisher School District:
"Even though no one was surprised by the governor's announcement, we were still holding out hope for a somewhat 'normal' ending of the school year. We are disappointed, but we will now begin focusing on how to make the end of this school year special for all students, especially our seniors.
"Our faculty, staff and administrators have been amazing throughout this building shut down, and I have no doubt their creativity and passion for educating students will continue to shine. We are Fisher!"
By DAVE HINTONRantoul Press editorRANTOUL -- Family and friends of Staff Sgt. William Robison couldn't gather together to welcome him back from Afghanistan Friday, so they did the next best thing. They held a parade of vehicles in his honor. "We're surprising him. We're making up signs and putting them up around town and will surprise him ... with a car parade down his street," his mother, Beverly Robison, said earlier in the week. Several of the parade-goers had signs in their vehicle welcoming the 32-year-old back from his stint overseas, his second. They gathered in the parking lot at Rantoul Youth Center and then drove up Maplewood Drive to his home in the 1000 block of Englewood.Robison is with the National Guard out of Kankakee. He and his wife, Emily, have two children, McKinlee, 6, and Gibson, 7 months old. He had never seen Gibson in person since he was stationed in Afghanistan in September. They were able to keep in touch online via Skype."It's going to be great to come back," Robison said from Ft. Bliss, Texas, where he was stationed for a time after flying back from the Middle East. "I'm going to be doing a little self-isolation and slowly and surely branch back out and explore again."Things were vastly different in the world when Robison headed overseas. It was before the onslaught of COVID-19, which led to quarantines. Robison wasn't allowed to say too much about his service overseas other than, "Our main mission was we were guardian angels, which is a pesonal security detail for a one-star general. When we flew to locations in Afghanistan and during his meetings, we pulled security and made sure he was secure at all times."Robison, who has been in the National Guard since 2007, also pulled a stint in Afghanistan in 2008-09, serving in the Mihtarlam district in the center of Laghman Province. Robison's other job is a lineman for AT&T in Urbana. dhinton@rantoulpress.com
By DAVE HINTONRantoul Press editor
RANTOUL -- Two area residents have started a business that is designed to lengthen the life of roofs. Duane Smith of Rantoul and Clint Anderson of Gifford own S&A Roof Revivers. The business offers the Roof Max system -- a soft-wash application product. "We don't install or repair roofs," Smith said. "We put this application on the roofs. It will penetrate the shingles and get into the asphalt part ... and rehydrate the shingle and lengthens the live by five years."The process can be applied to a roof a maximum of three times, every five years. However, if the roof grades out poorly, they may be able to make only one application. Each application comes with is a five-year guarantee. Each job includes a cleaning and application, with each process taking no more than two hours. "We do a soft-wash cleaning on the roof," Smith said. "Everything we use is all green product. The wash that we'll provide for the roof is also a green product, no bleaches or chlorines that harm people's pets or vegetation. The Roof Max is also bio-friendly."Cost of the application is based on square footage (from 90 cents to $1.10 per square foot) and pitch of the roof. It is not necessary for Smith to do an at-home estimate. He is able to do a virtual estimate by using Google Earth and satellite image.Now through May the company is running a free cleaning and tune up if the customer also buys a Roof Max application.Smith can be contacted at 217-778-0014. dhinton@rantoulpress.com
Anna Braaten-StuehmAnna Braaten-Stuehm, 85, of Fisher died at 4:19 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at Gibson Area Hospital, Gibson City. Funeral arrangements were pending at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, 925 N. Illinois Route 47, Gibson City.