CHAMPAIGN — The number of persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Illinois continues to rise. As of today, there are 10 confirmed cases in Champaign County.
Because community transmission is occurring in multiple locations throughout the state, members of the public are advised that they should all should consider themselves at risk for exposure to COVID-19. That means everyone should stay home as much as possible and self-monitor for symptoms. Self-monitoring means checking yourself daily for fever, cough, shortness of breath or a sore throat. Health officials do not indicate testing for mildly ill or asymptomatic people.