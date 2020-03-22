CHAMPAIGN – Two more people in Champaign County have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the two to three, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
One resident is a male in his 30s, and the other is a male in his 50s. Both are in home isolation and recovering. Public health officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts.
Health department officials said everyone should consider themselves at risk for exposure to coronavirus and should stay home as much as possible. While at home everyone should self-monitor, which means to check yourself for fever and remain alert for cough, shortness of breath or sore throat.
Testing is not indicated for persons who are mildly ill or are not showing signs of illness. This helps conserve personal protective equipment and reduce possible exposures to healthcare workers. Testing priority will be given to hospitalized patients with severe acute lower respiratory illness, for example pneumonia, as well as persons (staff or patients) who are part of a cluster of two or more possible confirmed cases in a residential congregate setting that serves more vulnerable populations such as an assisted living facility.
“I can assure you that public health and all community partners are working tirelessly on our community-level response to COVID-19. Your adherence to public health guidance keeps you, your family, our healthcare providers, first responders and other essential staff safe,” said Julie Pryde, Public Health administrator.
COVID-19 patient resources:
Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department
(217) 239-7877
Carle
(217) 902-6100
Online screening tool at carle.org to screen and educate patients about COVID-19.
A smart form will guide patients through a series of questions to assess their symptoms and risk and provide guidance on how, where or if a patient should seek care.
OSF
833-OSF KNOW (833-673-5669)
The COVID-19 Nurse Hotline is staffed by OSF registered nurses around the clock, and during times of heavy usage will be staffed by other OSF health care professionals.
Clare, the virtual assistant chatbot on osfhealthcare.org, is equipped to begin screenings for and educate the public about COVID-19.
OSF COVID Companion is a free text messaging tool that the public can use to receive guidance about COVID-19. To subscribe, users can text OSF to 67634.
Christie Clinic
(217) 366-4070 (8 am – 5 pm; Monday – Friday)
Visit christieclinic.com or follow Christie Clinic on social media for the most up to date information on COVID-19.
Christie Clinic has a drive-thru testing facility outside the Christie Clinic on Windsor location. Patients identified through screening to need testing will be directed to this location. Patients need to call ahead before coming to the drive-thru testing location.