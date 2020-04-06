RANTOUL — The Rantoul Township High School prom is the latest social activity to fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Principal Todd Wilson announced the prom, which had been scheduled for April 25, had been canceled.
He issued the following statement:
“Unfortunately, we have come to the point where we have to make a decision about our prom. The 2020 RTHS prom has been canceled.
“After exploring several options, we regret that this decision has to be made, but it is what is best for the safety of our students.”
Wilson said he is not aware of any other occasion when prom has been canceled at the school.