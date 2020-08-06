PAXTON — Eight of Ford County’s 13 new COVID-19 cases this week have been linked to an outbreak at one long-term-care facility in Paxton, according to the Ford County Health Department.
All eight of the new long-term-care cases were at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells, a 106-bed skilled-nursing facility at 1001 E. Pells St.
Linked to that facility were two of the county’s four new cases Monday and six of the eight new cases reported Wednesday, according to Danielle Walls, the county health department’s community educator.
Jason Young, the administrator at Accolade, said all eight cases were residents who were asymptomatic.
All residents and staff were tested after an employee, also asymptomatic, tested positive, he said.
“All of our cases were asymptomatic,” Young said. “These people were shocked that they have this.”
Young said the facility has tried to do everything possible to keep coronavirus out.
“We feel like we’re doing everything possible, and in some instances, even going above and beyond,” he said.
All families of facility residents have been notified and all eight infected residents are being isolated in a specific area, he said.
There are two Accolade facilities in Paxton. The other, Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living, 450 E. Fulton St., previously had two cases, but that outbreak is considered closed, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.