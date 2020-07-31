A woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions became the 19th Champaign County resident to die of COVID-19, health officials said Thursday.

It’s the county’s second fatality in a week and seventh of July. Nineteen Illinois counties have lost more lives to the coronavirus during the pandemic than Champaign County, which has the state’s 10th largest population.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in the county grew by 19 Thursday, to 1,432. Active cases were up seven (to 219) while recovered cases stood at 1,194.

Fourteen residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate increased by one-tenth of a percent (to 1.9) while the daily rate was 1.1 (down from 3.0 a day earlier).

Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:

61802/Urbana: 44 active (unchanged), 200 total

61821/Champaign: 37 active (down two), 258 total

61820/Champaign: 34 active (up four), 228 total

61822/Champaign: 24 active (up two), 131 total

61866/Rantoul: 21 active (up three), 243 total

61801/Urbana: 12 active (unchanged), 86 total

61874/Savoy: 10 active (down one), 57 total

61853/Mahomet: 6 active (unchanged), 81 total

61877/Sidney: 6 active (unchanged), 13 total

61880/Tolono: 6 active (up one), 25 total

61845/Foosland: 5 active (unchanged), 7 total

61864/Philo: 4 active (unchanged), 6 total

61843/Fisher: 2 active (unchanged), 30 total

61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged), 4 total

61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged), 2 total

60949/Ludlow: 1 active (unchanged), 7 total

61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged), 5 total

61873/St. Joseph: 1 active (unchanged), 23 total

61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged), 4 total

61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged), 5 total