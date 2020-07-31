A woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions became the 19th Champaign County resident to die of COVID-19, health officials said Thursday.
It’s the county’s second fatality in a week and seventh of July. Nineteen Illinois counties have lost more lives to the coronavirus during the pandemic than Champaign County, which has the state’s 10th largest population.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in the county grew by 19 Thursday, to 1,432. Active cases were up seven (to 219) while recovered cases stood at 1,194.
Fourteen residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate increased by one-tenth of a percent (to 1.9) while the daily rate was 1.1 (down from 3.0 a day earlier).
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
61802/Urbana: 44 active (unchanged), 200 total
61821/Champaign: 37 active (down two), 258 total
61820/Champaign: 34 active (up four), 228 total
61822/Champaign: 24 active (up two), 131 total
61866/Rantoul: 21 active (up three), 243 total
61801/Urbana: 12 active (unchanged), 86 total
61874/Savoy: 10 active (down one), 57 total
61853/Mahomet: 6 active (unchanged), 81 total
61877/Sidney: 6 active (unchanged), 13 total
61880/Tolono: 6 active (up one), 25 total
61845/Foosland: 5 active (unchanged), 7 total
61864/Philo: 4 active (unchanged), 6 total
61843/Fisher: 2 active (unchanged), 30 total
61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged), 4 total
61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged), 2 total
60949/Ludlow: 1 active (unchanged), 7 total
61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged), 5 total
61873/St. Joseph: 1 active (unchanged), 23 total
61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged), 4 total
61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged), 5 total