The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County grew by 24 Wednesday, to 890, the largest single-day increase in weeks.
Of the now-890 cases, 761 are recovered and 117 are active. The number of county residents hospitalized continued to drop — by one, to seven.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate remained 1.3 percent, with 6,540 tests producing 84 new cases.
With 1,270 new tests processed in the past 24 hours, the county’s daily positivity rate was 1.9 percent.
Here’s an updated rundown of Champaign County cases by ZIP code, according to C-U Public Health data, which doesn't distinguish between active and recovered:
- 61866/Rantoul: 192 (up three from Tuesday)
- 61821/Champaign: 156 (up one)
- 61820/Champaign: 134 (no change)
- 61802/Urbana: 131 (up two)
- 61822/Champaign: 73 (up four)
- 61801/Urbana: 58 (up one)
- 61853/Mahomet: 54 (up six)
- 61874/Savoy: 38 (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 12 (up three)
- 61880/Tolono: 9 (no change)
- 60949/Ludlow: 6 (no change)
- 61843/Fisher: 5 (up two)
- 61863/Pesotum: 5 (no change)
- 61875/Seymour: 4 (no change)
- 61849/Homer: 3 (no change)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 3 (no change)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 (up one)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 (no change)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 (no change)
- 61864/Philo: 1 (no change)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 (no change)
