The number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Rantoul increased from three to four Friday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The only other Champaign County community that showed an increase was Homer, which saw its number increase from one to two.
The number of confirmed cases in the county climbed from 91 to 93. The number of tests performed is 1,758. Thirty-two cases are active, 57 have recovered, six are hospitalized and there have been four deaths.
The breakdown by community:
Ludlow 60949 — 1
Rantoul 61866 — 4
St. Joseph 61873 — 1
Homer 61849 — 2
Urbana 61802 — 16
Urbana 61801 — 11
Pesotum 61863 — 3
Tolono 61880 — 1
Champaign 61820 — 6
Savoy 61874 — 6
Champaign 61822 — 24
Champaign 61821 — 11
Mahomet — 61853 — 7