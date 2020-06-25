Less than 48 hours before entering Restore Illinois Phase 4, Champaign County reported a second straight day of double-digit new COVID-19 cases.
After a 17-case Tuesday, the county’s total grew by 10 Wednesday, to 806.
Because of a low number of new tests (148), the county’s single-day positivity rate was unusually high — 6.8 percent. That’s similar to June 16, a Tuesday (154 tests, 7.8 percent) but considerably higher than any day since, when the rate ranged from 0.1 percent (a one-case Friday) to 2.1 percent (the 17-case Tuesday).
Of the county’s now-806 confirmed cases, 722 are considered recovered and 72 are active. Nine residents who’ve tested positive are hospitalized.
The mild spike in new cases comes during the same two-day stretch that it was revealed an “unofficial prom” at a private home in Mahomet on June 13 led to 10 positive tests and a Champaign firefighter contracted the virus.
Mahomet’s 61875 ZIP code, which on Saturday had 22 total cases, now has 34, according to C-U Public Health data.
Seymour’s 61875 ZIP code also added its first cases this week, with three.
Here’s an updated rundown of county cases by ZIP code, according to C-U Public Health data, which doesn't distinguish between active and recovered:
— 61866/Rantoul: 182
— 61821/Champaign: 142
— 61820/Champaign: 128
— 61802/Urbana: 126
— 61822/Champaign: 64
— 61801/Urbana: 55
— 61874/Savoy: 35
— 61853/Mahomet: 34
— 61880/Tolono: 9
— 60949/Ludlow: 6
— 61873/St. Joseph: 6
— 61863/Pesotum: 5
— 61849/Homer: 3
— 61843/Fisher: 3
— 61875/Seymour: 3
— 61878/Thomasboro: 2
— 61847/Gifford: 1
— 61862/Penfield: 1
— 61877/Sidney: 1
****
IT'S ON TO PHASE 4 FRIDAY
The central region (that's us) won't any issues meeting the three sets of metrics needed to advance from Phase 3 to 4 on Friday:
1. At or under a 20 percent positivity rate and increasing no more than 10 percentage points over a 14-day period.
The central’s positivity rate is 1 percent — which is down by 1 percent in the past 14 days.
2. No overall increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illness for 28 days.
The central is down 34 percent in hospitalizations for the past 28 days.
3. Available surge capacity of at least 14 percent of ICU beds, medical and surgical beds and ventilators.
Percentages for the central: 53 in ICU beds, 41 in medical/surgical beds and 82 in ventilators.