Champaign County set single-day records Friday for the most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and the most tests.
Of 3,669 new tests, 43 came back positive — a rate of just 1.1 percent — the C-U Public Health District reported Friday.
Of the county's now-1,134 confirmed cases, 973 are considered recovered and 144 are active.
The county's hospitalizations (three) and deaths (17) were unchanged.
A look at the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over time in Champaign County.Here’s the rundown of Champaign County ZIP codes with active cases, followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61821/Champaign: 38 active (up 11 from Thursday), 213 total (up 13)
- 61820/Champaign: 24 active (up six from Thursday), 171 total (up 11)
- 61822/Champaign: 18 active (up three from Thursday), 101 total (up seven)
- 61853/Mahomet: 16 active (up one from Thursday), 74 total (up one)
- 61802/Urbana: 11 active (up five from Thursday), 144 total (up six)
- 61843/Fisher: 9 active (unchanged from Thursday), 25 total (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 6 active (down three from Thursday), 216 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 6 active (down two from Thursday), 19 total (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 4 active (down one from Thursday), 43 (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 2 (up one from Thursday), 3 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 2 active (unchanged from Thursday), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61801/Urbana: 2 active (unchanged from Thursday), 68 total (up two)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (up one from Thursday), 2 total (up one)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 4 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (down one from Thursday), 1 total (unchanged)
VERMILION COUNTY: Case total hits 100
A larger-than-usual daily case count gave Vermilion County 100 total positive tests for the pandemic, public health Administrator Doug Toole said Friday.
Vermilion added six new cases Friday — involving three grade school-aged children, two residents in their 20s and one in their 50s.
Thirteen of the county’s 100 cases now involve residents in the 19-and-under age bracket.
Twenty-eight are between the ages of 20 and 29, 19 are 50 to 59 and 15 are 30 to 39.
How the 100 cases break down by status:
- Released from isolation: 80
- Isolating at home: 18
- Deceased: 2
- Hospitalized 0