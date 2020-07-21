Champaign County adds 36 COVID-19 cases, third-most in a day during pandemic

In the span of five days, Champaign County has had two of its three biggest 24-hour increases in new COVID-19 cases.
Tuesday’s count was 36 — topped only by Friday’s 43 new cases and the 37 added on May 19.
— While the seven-day positivity rate remained low (1.1 percent), the single-day rate was 2.8 percent (1,299 tests, 36 cases).
— Hospitalizations continued to climb — by two in a day, to 10. On Friday, that number was three.
— The active case total grew by 22, to 181. Recovered cases were up 14, to 1,035.
— New cases were added throughout the county — from three in Foosland (pop. 99) to 10 in Urbana’s 61802 ZIP code, which passed Champaign’s 61822 for the third-most active cases in Champaign County.
A look at the percentage of COVID-19 tests that have come back positive in Champaign County.Graphic by Ben Zigterman
Here’s an updated rundown of Champaign County ZIP codes with active cases, followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61821/Champaign: 38 active (down three from Monday), 225 total (up one)
- 61820/Champaign: 38 active (up four from Monday), 196 total (up six)
- 61802/Urbana: 21 active (up 10 from Monday), 159 total (up 10)
- 61822/Champaign: 20 active (up two from Monday), 108 total (up two)
- 61843/Fisher: 9 active (up three from Monday), 29 total (up three)
- 61853/Mahomet: 9 active (down one from Monday), 75 total (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 8 active (unchanged from Monday), 222 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 7 active (up three from Monday), 23 total (up three)
- 61874/Savoy: 6 active (up two from Monday), 47 (up two)
- 61864/Philo: 5 active (up three from Monday), 6 total (up three)
- 61801/Urbana: 4 active (down one from Monday), 72 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 4 active (unchanged from Monday), 22 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 3 active (up three from Monday), 5 total (up three)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 5 total (up one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (down one from Monday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (down one from Sunday), 5 total (up one)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 4 total (unchanged)