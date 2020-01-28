In 1910, G. K. Chesterton wrote a marvelous book entitled “What’s Wrong with the World.” Few who have attempted to write on so sweeping a topic are equal to the task, but Chesterton was.
Not only does he make persuasive arguments for every societal ill he discusses, but it seems to me the wrongs he targeted more than 100 years ago (in politics, the family, education, etc.) are the same wrongs that plague us today. Especially relevant, I think, are some observations he had on the subject of motherhood. Here are some lines from his essays I think worth passing along.
A mother is not one “who gives her best,” but one who “gives her all.” By this definition, motherhood is more an act of sacrifice than service. As great as an act of service might be, the sacrifice of one’s self on behalf of another is greater.
I certainly have no objections to women who work or have a career outside the home, but I’ll hazard the wrath of political correctness to say that a woman who sacrifices her career (or puts it on hold) to raise her children serves society better than a woman who advances her career to the neglect of her children.
“There must in every machine be a part that moves and a part that stands still; there must be in everything that changes a part that is unchangeable.”
Mothers are often the unchangeable part of the family — not in an intransigent, archaic or ridiculous way, but in a stable, normal and safe way. Consequently, it is the mother to whom children often turn when life is destabilized, taken to extremes or threatened. What I’m getting at here is what is implied in the words in Matthew’s gospel, “How often I wanted to gather your children together, as a hen gathers her chicks under her wings.” Is a bigger void left in the family than when its mother passes?
“Women were not kept at home in order to keep them narrow; on the contrary, they were kept at home in order to keep them broad.”
To illustrate his point, Chesterton talks about the education of children. Mothers are surrounded “with very young children, who require to be taught not so much anything as everything. Babies need not be taught a trade, but be introduced to a world.”
A mother is “generally shut up in a home with a human being at the time when he asks all the questions that there are, and some that there aren’t.”
I’ve had wonderful teachers who taught me many things, but in a singular, mystical way, my mother taught me about everything. I’m sure you know what I mean.
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and this column is my Valentine card to those to whom we owe so much for the thousand unnoticed touches of sacrifice, compassion and love they show us constantly and always.
Kenny Chumbley, a lifelong resident of Rantoul, is a minister, author and publisher.