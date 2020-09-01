RANTOUL — Village trustees approved a $45,565 engineering service agreement for additional work on a taxiway at the Rantoul National Aviation Center.
Ninety-five percent of that cost will be paid with federal and state money. The village’s share will amount to $2,278.
Public works Director Greg Hazel said it was originally believed there was more time to approve the agreement for taxiway E on the west side of runway 927. However, it was determined that it needed to be approved by Sept. 1 as part of the funding cycle for the Federal Aviation Administration and the Illinois Department of Transportation, thus the need for a special meeting of the board.
He said the draft of the work was originally sent to IDOT in May. IDOT responded in latter July that it would support the work.
Hazel said the additional money was needed because “the project ran long in construction days due to unsuitable soils encountered and some damage to piping the contractor had.”
“They found some unidentified cable that was encountered,” Hazel said.
There was also “some tile that was crushed that had to be replaced, (and) some of the soil was soft and had to be tested by a subcontractor. Some replacement soil had to brought in that was suitable.”
The job involves adjusting the taxiway to change it from the standards that had been used by the Air Force to more modern standards.
“The route for the taxiway was adjusted where it makes a 90-degree turn into the area in front of the (fixed base operator),” Hazel said. “The way the Air Force had built it was not in the same standards required today. It was more in an S-type pattern. It’s a visibility issue for the pilots. It’s new construction of concrete and asphalt.”
In support of airport
During the public comments portion of the meeting, resident John Killeen said the village is fortunate to have the airport. He encouraged the board to approve the engineering service agreement.
He also urged the village to publicize the existence of the airport on the website that will be created for the under-construction sports complex.
“In the (request for proposals), they cite the main objective was to market and showcase the complex to potential users,” Killeen said, but it does not mention the airport.
“Our airport is a valuable asset. Very few villages with population of 20,000 or less have an airport, and of those that do, most of them have runways that are 3,000 feet.
He said Rantoul has two 5,000-foot lighted, paved runways “that are easily accessible to corporate jets up to 15,000 pounds.
“We have weather reporting by a system called AWAS that allows aircraft to land with weather as low as a 300-foot ceiling and visibility of one mile,” Killeen said. “Arrivals and departures have radar service from Champaign Approach Control.”
Killeen said “it is highly forseeable” that some of the teams and leagues that are interested in booking the sports complex will want to see the facility before they commit. He said the airport makes that possibility more convenient. The sports complex is being marketed to a 400-mile primary radius.
Killeen said as an example, in 2002 he lent his services and an airplane to the Rantoul Police Department to facilitate a meeting with Quincy police over concerns regarding the World Free Fall parachuting event to be hosted by Rantoul.
“A four-hour drive each way became a short 40-minute flight,” Killeen said. “I doubt that Deputy Chief Eddie Carter would have been willing to do the meeting if he had to drive.”
Killeen said not only the sports complex will benefit from the airport. Other businesses can as well.
He said the airport is “a great asset” to the community.