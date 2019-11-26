Active Ludlow board member leaving

LUDLOW — An active member of the Ludlow Village Board is bidding the community adieu to move to warmer climes.
Her resignation from the board as well as an amended engineer agreement for the town’s water main replacement project and additional duties for the new village clerk were among the agenda items at the board’s November meeting.
Nancy Cox will be leaving the board to move to Florida.
Mayor Steve Thomas said Cox served on the board for eight years.
“Her time on the board, she was a stickler about” the village upholding the water bill shutoff policy, said Thomas, who thanked Cox for her service on the board and for the many hours she volunteered for the community and the school.
Thomas said Cox and her husband were able to sell their house to a neighbor and will head to warmer climes where her daughter and grandchildren live.
“She was very active with the board,” Thomas said. “She had served most of her time on the police committee. Also she helped a whole lot ... on our ordinances. She was always willing to pitch in wherever she was needed.”
The board approved Thomas’ recommendation for Village Clerk Dawn Good, who was tapped for the village clerk post last month, to also serve as the village bookkeeper.
The board voted to contract with Illinois Codification Services, Freeburg, to write and provide a current ordinance book for $7,500. The contract will also include annual updates.
Thomas said the company has also done work for Fisher, Sadorus and Piper City.
The board selected the option of making semi-annual premium payments of $8,380 each for insurance coverage with Illinois Risk Management.
Amended engineering agreement
Village board members approved an amended engineering agreement for the town’s water main replacement project.
Engineer Matt Johnson from Fehr Graham gave an update on the water project and recommended replacing the main electrical panel in the water building.
Responding to questions, Johnson said the engineers recommend pits for service lines be placed on individual properties as well as the location of meters. He said property owners will have a choice of plumbing companies to do installation work on their property.
It is the responsibility of property owners for repairs on the water line from the connection point to the house/building. The village will bear the responsibility to pay for the first 75 feet of the water line on a property if a new line is needed. After that it is the property owner’s responsibility.
Trustee Brian Bina suggested printed information be provided by the village so property owners know what they are responsible for paying.
Johnson said companies bidding on the project would have to follow engineer specifications for what water meters are used.
Public comments
In the public comment section of the meeting, Jill Jamison said she would be working to clean up her brother, Ross Radke’s, property before she leaves for the winter. She thanked the board for its patience.
Radke, a former trustee, is in jail awaiting trial for displaying a handgun and has been charged with attacking a Champaign County correctional officer.
Also, Liz Hunter said she had filed a complaint against a neighbor for illegal burning and wondered what was being done about it. Thomas said the matter was turned over to Police Chief Joe Navarro and that Navarro had taken care of it.
Navarro reported more out-of-town traffic for trick-or-treating after the village moved it back a day due to inclement weather on Halloween.
He said there were no problems that day other than a hit-and-run incident involving two vehicles.
The board’s next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the community building.