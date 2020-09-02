Numbers. The word does not roll easily off the tongue without a shiver of anticipation of what comes next. That is how I feel about COVID 19, the pandemic that has turned our world upside down and inside out.
It is hard to remember what our world, daily lives, used to look like; how common sense and hard work were accepted without condemnation. Living our lives, doing our best, under the laws of legality and social manners. Not a perfect life, but flexible.
It is hard to believe that was only six-seven months ago.
Now we are encouraged to wear masks, social distance and quarantine when we expose ourselves to large unfamiliar crowds. I get that. I understand that. What I don’t understand is pushing fear and accepting defeat by cowering in our houses.
Don’t get me wrong. This virus has the ability to spread quickly and efficiently between people. There are those who are highly susceptible to this virus (the elderly, those with poor health). They must be extremely cautious. We must respect that.
What concerns me are the rest of us. The ones that can get — or carry — this virus and recover. Why are we going about our lives as if tomorrow has a 50-50 chance of finding us healthy?
We are flooded daily with information. We are overwhelmed with its contradictory, sensationalized and frightening narrative.
Who do you believe? Who has all the answers? No one.
We forget that we are a remarkably diverse nation made up of 50 states. Each state reflects different issues, population and efficiency of local government. Some states are relaxing their restrictions faster than others. All are cautious and watchful of possible momentary spiking outbreaks.
We have closed offices, restaurants, retail stores and schools You either work at home or not at all (unless you are an essential worker). Learning is virtual. You must socially distance, wash your hands frequently, wear a mask in public and stay home if you are sick. (Sound advice)
The CDC has reported 5,551,793 COVID 19 cases. A total of 173,490 deaths, or .0005% of the population (current population of the United States is 331,261,650 as stated by Google 8/20/20).
So? What am I getting at? What point do I want to make?
Experience. History.
In 1918, the last pandemic, saw four successive waves of spiked infection. It ripped across the globe until the virus ended in 1920. The world population was very mobile. WWI was coming to an end. It was unclear why this sickness was happening and what was causing it. People were advised to wear masks, social distance and exercise good personal cleanliness.
They were instructed to “spend as much time as possible in the open, especially in the sunshine.” (A quote from a 1918 Department of the Navy poster.) There were quarantines.
In the 1918 pandemic the United States experienced approximately 675,000 deaths. That was .5% of the country’s population of 103 million.
People went to work. They wore masks and social distanced. They practiced cleanliness. They sought fresh air.
In this year of 2020, we have so many other resources available to us. We have disinfectant wipes, disposable gloves, communication devices, disinfectant sprays, and disposable masks, to name a few. Yet we seem to be more restrictive than 1918.
We were initially asked to flatten the curve so hospitals and health institutions did not become overwhelmed. We did. Now, why can’t we rely on 2020 disinfectant resources to fight the virus until a vaccine is found? Keep the economy coming back as we take the appropriate precautions? Let the public decide what is acceptable public activity for their health condition.
We need a healthy economy for our physical and mental health. We are human. We do not survive in a petri dish of isolation. We need social exchange, physical/mental exercise and fresh air. We, too, can listen to the many doctors and scientists that have different opinions on the virus and how to address our current condition.
We are strong. We have the resources to function.
So why is there continued talk of shutting down the economy?
Why aren’t we putting on our facemasks, washing our hands and socially distancing out into our world? We can be both cautious and functional in this environment.
We’ve done it before; why not now?
J. A. Werner is the self-published author of The Cellomaker series and a Rantoul native who now resides in Washington, D.C. (Cellomakerseries@gmail.com)