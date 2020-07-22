CHAMPAIGN — A long-serving Champaign County employee is being remembered as compassionate toward the children in her care and co-workers at the Juvenile Detention Center.
“She had a lot of spunk,” Joe Gordon said of his former colleague, Connie Kaiser, a 1977 Rantoul Township High School graduate.
Mrs. Kaiser, 61, died Thursday at her Champaign home after living eight years with cancer.
The disease forced her retirement in December 2017 after 37 years working with juveniles locally, 24 of them as superintendent of the detention center.
“She was one of the best employees the county ever had,” said Teresa Zebe, supervisor for juvenile probation for Champaign County, who worked with Mrs. Kaiser for 35 years.
“We bounced everything off each other. She was always very creative. She loved the kids until the day she had to leave,” Zebe said.
Mrs. Kaiser learned in 2012 that she had breast cancer. Despite it spreading to other parts of her body, she worked until her doctor insisted she retire in 2017.
Zebe called her a “champion for children.”
“She just never gave up on them, even the ones smearing (feces) on their walls,” she said. “She would say, ‘They’ll be better this afternoon.’ She had that kind of positive attitude. She was never, ever negative.”
Gordon, who retired two years ago as director of court services, said Mrs. Kaiser loved to be among the children.
He recalled asking her, after she had been off with an injury caused by a fall, not to go to the lockup area because of the hard surfaces and the potential that a child acting out could hurt her.
“She didn’t really respond,” he said. “Some time later, word got back to me that she was going back to the secure area. I could see her saying, ‘What’s he going to do? Fire me?’ I just laughed because that was Connie.”
Her devotion to children was manifested in the kinds of programs she tried and in the way the 20-year-old facility was maintained. Mrs. Kaiser was instrumental in pushing for the safer building.
“Former detainees would come back to see Connie,” Gordon said. “They would … bring their newborns. That tells you something right there.”
Recently retired Judge Heidi Ladd, who handled juvenile cases for 21 years, said the minors in detention “knew she cared deeply about every one of them but also had expectations that they rose to. Many kids who had lost their way were steered down a better path because of her work.”
Fellow Judge Tom Difanis called her an “incredibly sweet lady who cared a great deal about the kids that were in her care.”
“She advocated for them and obviously for the staff,” he said. “She was a really good person to work with.”
Janet Wells, a 36-year probation employee, particularly loved Mrs. Kaiser for the compassion she showed her late son, Sam Wells.
Known locally for his golfing prowess, Mr. Wells died at age 25 in 2014 after coping with cancer for almost seven years.
“Connie gave Sam an opportunity to work, and he was sick then,” she said. “He said, ‘Mom, that gives me something else to think about besides cancer.’ He loved working out there with Connie. He worked master control and did transports.”
Wells said Mrs. Kaiser understood that there were days when Sam felt awful at work. But neither her son nor her friend wanted people feeling sorry for them.
“They kept plugging along,” Wells said.
Keith Willis, current superintendent of the detention center, was Mrs. Kaiser’s assistant before her retirement.
“Every Monday morning, either she would come into my office or I would go into hers and we would discuss the activities of the weekend at the center,” he said. “Then we would sit for 30 minutes and discuss each other’s personal lives, what had transpired over the weekend with our families.
“We had a ritual on each other’s birthday. We would take each other out for lunch and give each other lottery tickets,” he added. “Neither one of us ever won big but both of us enjoyed the gambling aspect of the lottery. We’ve been to a lot of casinos on our road trips.”
Those trips were safety seminars for adult and juvenile probation officers that they and former colleague Bob Schwieter put on in other counties.
“We did about 35 of them. It was a ball,” Willis said. “We made fun of each other. It was all part of our presentation. She kept up with the big boys.”
A testament to her reputation in the juvenile justice community, Mrs. Kaiser was the liaison for the 16 detention centers in the state to the Illinois Juvenile Justice Commission, Willis said. She also served for many years as chair of the detention committee for the Illinois Probation and Court Services Association.
Zebe said even when Mrs. Kaiser could no longer drive to those meetings, she insisted on going and leading them.
When she retired, the association named a “restorative justice” award for her, said Mike Williams, Champaign County’s current probation and court services director. She received it in 2018 and presented it in 2019.
“What marked Connie was her compassion, caring and kindness. She brought that to what she did at the detention center,” Williams said. “Not everybody can bring those kinds of personal qualities to their job. This was not a job for Connie. This was a vocation.”
She was known for coming up with creative ideas for the children from music to art to planting vegetables and establishing a butterfly garden with the help of master gardeners.
Zebe chuckled recalling her attempts at yoga and meditation with the children, many of whom were locked up because of anger issues.
Her idea to have them make fleece blankets for cancer patients caught on statewide at other detention centers.
“She loved the kids,” Zebe said. “She never, ever would have quit.”
Mrs. Kaiser is survived by her husband of 39 years, Brian, and her daughter, Elly Edwards, who is expecting her first child in October.