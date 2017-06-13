Rantoul City Schools board lauds Eater jazz band

RANTOUL — J.W. Eater Junior High’s jazz band received recognition at the Rantoul City Schools board meeting Thursday.

The Bulldogs band took fourth place at the recent state-wide contest.

“We have great band parents,” band director Jane Jordahl said.

Jordahl was impressed with the students’ dedication and time spent practicing. Often, the students, who become part of the jazz band through invitations from

Jordahl, will be at school practicing at 7 a.m. before classes start.

“I have to set the time and day when they can come (practice); otherwise they would be there all the time,” Jordahl said.

The jazz band is unable to go to the state competition every year because on even years, it goes to Six Flags in Gurney for a field trip. Last year during the trip, the band received another high honor, earning the Esprit de Corps award, which is given to the band with the best manners, politeness and who work well together.

“To be able to say, ‘Wow! Out of these thousands of kids, (we’re the ones honored), is pretty cool,” Jordahl said.

Jordahl thanked the board for all of the support it has given the band throughout the years, and the board reciprocated the comments, saying it is “proud of the way (the students) represent themselves and the school.”

“They have been tremendous ambassadors (for RCS). They did a phenomenal, wonderful job,” Eater Principal Ryan Green said.

The Eater boys and girls track teams were also recognized at the meeting for their performances at the Illinois Elementary School Association state track meet in East Peoria.



Construction update

The renovations of RCS playgrounds is going smoothly and much faster than anticipated.

The playground surfaces at some of the playgrounds have not been touched in 30 years, making renovation a little more difficult, but RCS Assistant Superintendent

Mike Springer said Mid Illinois Concrete & Excavation and Cross Construction have “been doing awesome” in moving construction along very quickly.

Visually, Springer said the playgrounds are starting to make progress with basketball and kick ball courts coming in soon, and slides and swings are already erected.



Springer’s final meeting

The board thanked Springer for the four years he served at the position. One board member said, “We are going to miss you. You did a marvelous job.”

Springer, who was at the forefront of the multi-million project to create Eater Junior High’s state-of-the-art Innovation Center, will be moving to a position much closer to home. He is leaving to become the assistant superintendent at North West Hendricks School Corp., a three-community district in Lizton, Ind., and, once the current superintendent retires following the 2017-18 school year, Springer is hoping to become the superintendent after one year working in Lizton.

Springer, who lives in Indiana with his family, will be reducing his commute from two hours to 15 minutes.

“It’s been a good board to work with,” Springer said at the meeting. “I’ve enjoyed it. It’s been a great experience.”



Personnel report

— The board approved the hires of Rebekah Thomas (Pleasant Acres special ed teacher), Hannah Watts (PA teacher), Steve Olson (Eastlawn teacher), Nicole Taylor (EL/PA bilingual teacher), Kaitlyn DeHaven (EL special ed teacher), April Westerfield (Eater assistant principal), Glenetta Duren-Glass (Eater eighth-grade social studies teacher), Stephen Grabek (Eater eighth-grade English language arts teacher), Abigail Schrantz (Eater eighth-grade ELA/SS teacher), Timothy Rhee (Eater eighth-grade science teacher), Emily Griswell (sixth-grade ELA/math teacher), Sally Beumount (cook), Keli Potts (Eater teacher’s assistant) and Ed Everly (summer school teaching assistant).

— Also, the board accepted the resignations of Taylor Spoonholtz (PA teacher), Roberta Westerman (Eater art teacher), Taylor Quain (Northview special ed teacher), Cherri Pettice (PA teacher), Walter Gonzalez (Eater bilingual TA), Alejandro Fradkin (Broadmeadow bilingual TA), Jessica Lock (softball coach), Marcy Nicoson (scholastic bowl coach) and Andre Taylor (assistant track coach).

— A handful of changes were also announced: Monica Rose Garey (Eater bilingual teacher moves to EL), Amanda Johnston (PA teacher to EL teacher), Kylie Michael (PA teacher to EL teacher), Sharon Henderson (full-time bilingual teacher to part-time bilingual teacher), Que Broadnax (NV teacher’s assistant to Eater), Tara Minion (PA secretary to central office administrative assistant), Emily Little (remains as Broadmeadow secretary rather than move to PA) and Yasmin Tavarez-Florez (move from PA clerical to PA secretary).

— Also, Erika Curry will not be working summer school, and Jalia Smith-Jordan (Eater/PA social work intern), who was hired but had not worked yet, resigned.



Next meeting

— The RCS board’s next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, in the Robert D. Little Board Room. Beginning with that meeting, all RCS board meetings will now take place on the third Thursday of each month.

