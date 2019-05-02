The St. Malachy eighth-grade boys basketball claimed the Class 8-1A regional championship by defeating the Gifford Eages 34-30 Jan. 29.

Caleb Neitzel (12 points) and Jacksen Adkins (11) were in double figures for the Tigers.

St. Malachy started the first round in play on Jan. 26 against Thomasboro and won 46-28, thanks to six of their players getting on the board.

The Tigers’ leading scorers were Cabott Craft, who had 12 points and Eli Wilhem who put up eight points.

The Tigers then played in the semifinal round Jan. 28 and defeated University High 46-28.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Adkins, who put up 10 points, and Craft who contributed nine points

After these three wins, the Tigers will play for the Sectional Five Title on Wednesday against the Chrisman Scottland in St. Malachy. Tip off for the game will be at 6:30 p.m.

