Aquatic program set at Rantoul library

RANTOUL — Rantoul Public Library will host an Aquatic Conservation for Kids program from 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 18.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources interactive seminar allows children to learn about what animals live in water and why it is important to practice good stewardship of these natural resources.

The program uses several live specimens to provide children with an encounter with these aquatic critters.

Bring your own t-shirt and make a fish print with your favorite Illinois fish species.

