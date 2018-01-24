Ludlow announces second quarter honor roll

LUDLOW — Second quarter honor roll has been released at Ludlow Grade School.
Second grade
High honors — Brianna Hunter.
Honors — Annabell Rogers and Magali Sicajan-Corona.
Third grade
High honors — Caleb Bradbury and Cheyanne Zook.
Honors — Elizabeth Fultz.
Honorable mention — Marcus Patton and Kaylee Van Horn.
Fourth grade
Honors — Jazmine Aguirre, Jordan Davis and Kylie Van Horn.
Fifth grade
High honors — Gwen Bradbury.
Honors — Jallyssa Corbin, Ava Martin, Phoebe Skipper and Michael Wease.
Honorable mention — Justin Zamora.
Seventh grade
High honors — Jacob Shingleton.
Honors — Triston Stone.
Honorable mention — Zashenka Valencia and Natilee Walston.
Eighth grade
Honors — Christian Crandall.
Honorable mention — Sarah Lord.
