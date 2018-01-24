Ludlow announces second quarter honor roll

LUDLOW — Second quarter honor roll has been released at Ludlow Grade School.

Second grade

High honors — Brianna Hunter.

Honors — Annabell Rogers and Magali Sicajan-Corona.

Third grade

High honors — Caleb Bradbury and Cheyanne Zook.

Honors — Elizabeth Fultz.

Honorable mention — Marcus Patton and Kaylee Van Horn.

Fourth grade

Honors — Jazmine Aguirre, Jordan Davis and Kylie Van Horn.

Fifth grade

High honors — Gwen Bradbury.

Honors — Jallyssa Corbin, Ava Martin, Phoebe Skipper and Michael Wease.

Honorable mention — Justin Zamora.

Seventh grade

High honors — Jacob Shingleton.

Honors — Triston Stone.

Honorable mention — Zashenka Valencia and Natilee Walston.

Eighth grade

Honors — Christian Crandall.

Honorable mention — Sarah Lord.