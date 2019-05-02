Trio of GCMS/Fisher wrestlers win Class 1A regional titles in Clinton

CLINTON — Hayden Workman of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team won the 285-pound championship in Saturday’s IHSA Class 1A Clinton Regional.

Workman won via 3-0 decision over Warrensburg-Latham’s Adam Maxwell in the title match after pinning Caleb Borklund in 3:24 and Petersburg PORTA’s Brayden Vickers in a time of 1:48 in the first two rounds.

Cole Maxey also won a first-place medal for GCMS/Fisher. In the title match of the 126-pound bracket, Maxey won via 5-3 decision over PORTA’s Jonah Sinclair.

Maxey pinned Elijah Koenig of Warrensburg-Latham in a time of 54 seconds in the quarterfinals before winning via 5-1 decision in the semifinals over Clinton’s Deegan Eveland.

Garrett Wright also won a regional championship with a first-place finish in the 220-pound bracket. Wright won via 4-2 decision over Ridgeview’s Grant VanVickle in the title match after winning via 7-4 decision over Heyworth’s Brock Bell in the quarterfinals and via 6-5 tiebreaker decision over Clayton Stock of Warrensburg-Latham in the semifinals.

Dakota Matthews earned a second-place finish — and, along with Workman, Wright and Maxey, advanced to the sectional round — in the 132-pound bracket.

Matthews won via 16-0 technical fall over Heyworth’s Ayden Vacca in the quarterfinals before winning via 1-0 decision over LeRoy’s Owen Gulley in the semifinals. In the title match, Auburn’s Caleb Nix pinned Matthews in a time of 2:31.

Payton Kean earned a trip to sectionals with a third-place finish in the 182-pound bracket.

Kean won via 18-1 technical fall over Heyworth’s Zane Dalton in the third-place match after winning via 10-0 major decision over Dalton in the quarterfinals. After losing via 5-4 decision to Auburn’s Drew Killam in the semifinals, Kean pinned Ridgeview’s Mison Smith in a time of 2:22 in the consolation semifinals.

Braylen Kean also earned a trip to sectionals after pinning Ridgeview’s Evan Antonio in a time of 3:25 in the third-place match of the 160-pound bracket. He pinned Auburn’s Zeek Hancock in a time of 3:35 in the quarterfinals and, after losing via 4-3 decision to Davis Brumbaugh of Warrensburg-Latham in the semifinals, pinned Heyworth, Ethan Quartro in a time of 5:13 in the consolation semifinals.

Kaden Gream fell one win short of sectional qualification, finishing fourth in the 138-pound bracket.

Gream pinned Ridgeview’s Darren Reinagle in a time of 3:34 in the quarterfinals. After losing via 20-4 technical fall to Andrew Sims of Heyworth in the semifinals, Gream pinned Warrensburg-Latham’s Mason Hawkins in a time of 49 seconds in the consolation semifinals.

In the third-place match, Gream lost via 5-1 decision to LeRoy’s Zack Franz.

At 120 pounds, Andrew Ferguson lost via 14-13 decision to Clinton’s Evan Deavers in the quarerfinals before winning via 15-13 decision in overtime over PORTA’s Clayton Miller and losing via 3:12 pinfall to Ridgeview’s Coby Windle in consolation matches.

At 152 pounds, Calen Ragle won via 12-10 decision over Auburn’s Mikel Ent in the quarterfinals before losing via 2:15 pinfall to LeRoy’s Ty Baxter in the semifinals and via 5:03 pinfall to Warrensburg-Latham’s Griffin Hawkins in the consolation semifinals.

At 145 pounds, Duke lost via 42-second pinfall to Auburn’s Charlie Patterson in the quarterfinals before winning via 13-7 over Heyworth’s Devin Butler and losing via 1:16 pinfall to Warrensburg-Latham’s Joey Fiore in consolation matches.

At 195 pounds, Gavin Workman lost via 27-second pinfall to Clinton’s Brett Reeves and via 51-second pinfall to Ridgeview’s Will Campbell.

At 170 pounds, Tim Booth lost via 2:53 pinfall to PORTA’s Kyler Downing and via 1:01 pinfall to Heyworth’s Ethan Cambell.

As a team, GCMS/Fisher finished fourth in the regional with a score of 126.5 while Heyworth won the regional title with a score of 167.

The advancing individuals from GCMS/Fisher will compete in the Petersburg PORTA Sectional next Saturday.



IHSA Class 1A

CLINTON REGIONAL

Team scores

1. Heyworth, 167; 2. Auburn, 151; 3. LeRoy, 135.5; 4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, 126.5; 5. Clinton, 122.5; 6. Warrensburg-Latham, 100; 7. Petersburg PORTA, 88; 8. Ridgeview, 82; 9. New Berlin, 9.

120 pounds

Quarterfinals — Evan Deavers (CLIN) dec. Andrew Ferguson (GCMSF), 14-13.

Consolation round one — Ferguson (GCMSF) dec. Clayton Miller (PORTA), 15-13

Consolation semifinals — Coby Windle (RIDGE) pinned Ferguson (GCMSF), 3:12.

126 pounds

Championship match — Cole Maxey (GCMSF) dec. Jonah Sinclair (PORTA), 5-3.

Quarterfinals — Maxey (GCMSF) pinned Elijah Koenig (WL), :54.

Semifinals — Maxey (GCMSF) dec. Deegan Eveland (CLIN), 5-1.

132 pounds

Championship match — Caleb Nix (AUB) pinned Dakota Matthews (GCMSF), 2:31.

Quarterfinals — Matthews (GCMSF) tech. fall Ayden Vacca (HEY), 16-0 (4:40).

Semifinals — Matthews (GCMSF) dec. Owen Gulley (LER), 1-0.

138 pounds

Quarterfinals — Kaden Gream (GCMSF) pinned Darren Reinagle (RIDGE), 3:34.

Semifinals — Andrew Sims (HEY) tech. fall Gream (GCMSF), 20-4 (5:19).

Consolation semifinals — Gream (GCMSF) pinned Mason Hawkins (WL), :49.

Third-place match — Zack Franz (LER) dec. Gream (GCMSF), 5-1.

145 pounds

Quarterfinals — Charlie Patterson (AUB) pinned Ethan Duke (GCMSF), :42.

Consolation round one — Duke (GCMSF) dec. Devin Butler (HEY), 13-7.

Consolation semifinals — Joey Fiore (WL) pinned Duke (GCMSF), 1:15.

152 pounds

Quarterfinals — Calen Ragle (GCMSF) dec. Mikel Ent (AUB), 12-10.

Semifinals — Ty Baxter (LER) pinned Ragle (GCMSF), 2:15.

Consolation semifinals — Griffin Hawkins (WL) pinned Ragle (GCMSF), 5:03.

160 pounds

Third-place match — Braylen Kean (GCMSF) pinned Evan Antonio (RIDGE), 3:25.

Quarterfinals — Kean (GCMSF) pinned Zeek Hancock (AUB), 3:35.

Semifinals — Davis Brumbaugh (WL) dec. Kean (GCMSF), 4-3.

Consolation semifinals — Kean (GCMSF) pinned Ethan Quartro (HEY), 5:13.

170 pounds

Quarterfinals — Kyler Downing (PORTA) pinned Tim Booth (GCMSF), 2:53.

Consolation round one — Ethan Cambell (HEY) pinned Booth (GCMSF), 1:01.

182 pounds

Third-place match — Payton Kean (GCMSF) tech. fall Zane Dalton (HEY), 18-1 (5:40).

Quarterfinals — Kean (GCMSF) maj. dec. Dalton (HEY), 10-0.

Semifinals — Drew Killam (AUB) dec. Kean (GCMSF), 5-4.

Consolation semifinals — Kean pinned Mison Smith (RIDGE), 2:22.

195 pounds

Quarterfinals — Brett Reeves (CLIN) pinned Gavin Workman (GCMSF), :27.

Consolation round one — Will Campbell (RIDGE) pinned Workman (GCMSF), :51.

220 pounds

Championship match — Garrett Wright (GCMSF) dec. Grant VanVickle (RIDGE), 4-2.

Quarterfinals — Wright (GCMSF) dec. Brock Bell (HEY), 7-4.

Semifinals — Wright (GCMSF) dec. Clayton Stock (WL), 6-5.

285 pounds

Championship match — Hayden Workman (GCMSF) dec. Adam Maxwell (WL), 3-0.

Quarterfinals — Workman (GCMSF) pinned Caleb Borklund (LeRoy), 3:24.

Semifinals — Workman (GCMSF) pinned Brayden Vickers (PORTA), 1:48.

