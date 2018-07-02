Two for the money: McCusker, Roseman advance to 2A Sectional

MAHOMET — Nolan Roseman showed on Saturday that he does not have to work by the hour on the wrestling matt. But if he needs to, he certainly can.

The 138-pound wrestler posted a 12-6 decision victory over Mahomet-Seymour senior David Spencer in the title match. With the win, Roseman not only won the Illinois High School Association Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Regional title at the weight class, he also improved to 35-6 on the year and will enter the IHSA Class 2A Sectional at Lincoln with one of the top four seeds.

“I knew that David was going to be my toughest test of the regional,” Roseman said. “I had seen him wrestle and knew he was a quality wrestler. I trusted in myself and my abilities. I wanted to stay in a good position, stay aggressive and get into my offense. I was able to get a couple of takedowns from the front head lock.”

While he had to go the entire six minutes with Spencer, his first two matches were much shorter. Champaign Centennial’s was topped by the Eagle junior within the first period, pinning him at the 1:50 mark. Decatur MacArthur’s Jalen Calhoun lasted a little bit longer as he was not pinned until the 3:39 mark. Roseman also achieved his 100th career victory in the last two weeks. Roseman is 35-6.

“My goal is to break the record for career wins at Rantoul,” Roseman said. “It felt great to get to 100 wins, though.”

Roseman will not head to the Lincoln Sectional alone. He will be joined by Peter McCusker, who wrestles at 145 pounds.

Like Roseman, McCusker wrestled three matches. And like Roseman, the junior entered with the regional’s top seed and rolled to a 3-0 mark. McCusker also joined the 100 win club, but he did it at the Mahomet-Seymour Regional.

McCusker defeated Danville’s Deavyn Transou by technical fall in the championship match. The match was stopped at the 2:34 mark as McCusker had built up an 18-1 lead at that point.

“I wanted to push the tempo of the match and wear him down, since he was shorter than I was,” McCusker said. “I had to adjust and stay lower. I scored the majority of my points with tilts, trapping his arm and rolling him to his back.”

While McCusker earned a bye in the opening round, he earned pinfall victories in the quarterfinal and another technical fall win in the semifinal. He downed Argenta-Oreana’s Rusian Turner in the first minute, pinning him at the 57-second mark. In the semifinal, he topped Gage Granadino, a Mahomet-Seymour wrestler, by technical fall. At 2:38 when the match was stopped, McCusker had built a 19-2 lead. McCusker will head to the Lincoln Sectional with a 41-2 mark.

Barely missed the cut

Kameren Goodell and Seth Sprandel, both Rantoul seniors, missed making it to the sectional by one spot. Both seniors finished fourth at the regional.

At 145 pounds, Goodell was pinned by Danville’s Kevin Sanchez at the 1:52 mark. He was also topped in the semifinal by Urbana’s Polycarp Amosun, losing a 9-4 battle. Goodell had a bye in the opening round. He finished the year with a 34-11 record.

“I wrestled Polycarp closer than anyone in the regional,” Goodell said. “But, overall, I was not pleased with my performance on the day. I needed to put in a bit more time during the summer. It might have extended my season a bit.”

At 220 pounds, Sprandel wrestled three matches as well. In the third-place match, Sprandel was pinned by Westville’s Dawson Pruitt at the 3:21 mark. He was topped by Mahomet-Seymour’s Ben Stahl at 4:29. Sprandel also had a bye in the first round.

“Regional was a mixed bag for me,” Sprandel said. “On Saturday, I wrestled my heart out and the best I could that day. But I feel like I could have wrestled better.”

Rantoul had one other wrestler in the regionals as Corbin Lantis wrestled two matches at 160 pounds.

The junior faced Centennial’s Cam Nesbit in the first round and lost by pinfall in 1:56. He then faced Mahomet-Seymour’s David Pogue in the consolation bracket and lost in 5:25.

“Corbin had some tough draws at the regional,” Rantoul coach Mark McCusker said. “He has made some great strides in his wrestling this year. He has a tough and gritty attitude and gives it his all in practice and on the matt. As a second-year wrestler, we definitely look forward to having him back next year.”

