Eagles fall to Pontiac, Unity

By RANTOUL PRESS

The Rantoul wrestling team lost to Pontiac and Unity last Tuesday at an Illini Prairie Conference dual meet.

The Eagles lost to Pontiac, 66-9, with the lone wins coming from Kameren Goodell, by decision, 11-13, at 145 pounds, and 152 pounds by Peter McCusker, who won by technical fall.

Against Unity, the Eagles fell 51-16.

At 113 pounds, Demario Cunningham won by major decision, 9-2.

McCusker won by technical fall at 152 pounds, and Seth Sprandel won by technical fall at 285 pounds.

The Eagles returned to the mats Tuesday for another Illini Prairie dual meet versus St. Thomas More and Illinois Valley Central. Results were not available at press time.

sports@rantoulpress.com