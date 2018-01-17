GCMS/Fisher wrestling win 57-23 over Hoopeston Area

HOOPESTON — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School wrestling team won 57-23 Friday over Hoopeston Area.
Cale Horsch pinned Ethan Larkin in a time of 1:25 in the 113-pound match. Drew Purvis won via 47-second pinfall over Audra Funk in the 132-pound division.
Calen Ragle pinned his 145-pound opponent in 1:29 while Jacob Horsch won via 5:56 pinfall in the 152-pound match.
Owen Duke pinned Adam Colunga in 5:49 in the 195-pound division and Garrett Wright won via 8-7 decision over Gage Kenner in the 220-pound match.
