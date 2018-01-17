20/20 Vision: Roseman, Goodell, McCusker reach 20-win plateau

Rantoul wrestlers Nolan Roseman (left), Kameren Goodell (second from right) and Peter McCusker (right) have all reached the 20-win plateau this season. Seth Sprandel, second from left, has 17 wins.

RANTOUL -— Twenty and counting.

While the Rantoul wrestling team has a few holes in the lineup, they have three wrestlers who have reached 20 victories. They have one more that is within three wins of the milestone mark.

The way the four have gotten to the mark is as varied as they are as competitors. One has pinned over 70 percent of his opponents. The three other athletes have achieved their success by wrestling in two different weight classes. Not always by choice.

Nolan Roseman, who has won 17 of his 26 matches by pinfall, has built a record of 26-6. Most of his victories have occurred at 138 pounds. The junior, barring injury, should reach 100 career victories this year.

“I just go out there and show I am the better wrestler,” Roseman said. “I know that I have the ability to win by pinfall much of the time. I want to finish the year on the podium at the state finals.”

One year ago, Roseman, who was wrestling at a lower weight class, was topped by the athlete that earned the state championship and the athlete that earned third place in the state. Roseman competed at 132 pounds last year.

“I had a tough draw one year ago, but it showed me that I was much closer to the medal stand than I originally thought,” the junior said. “I try to evaluate the other athlete within the first part of the match.”

Two of Roseman’s losses this year have been to Leo Mushinsky, a Peoria Notre Dame grappler. While the two could run into each other at upcoming tournaments, when the postseason starts, they would not see each other until the state finals. Roseman leads the Eagles in team points.

“He is in a very good spot,” Rantoul coach Mark McCusker said. “He likes to get a few moves in, and that leads to a few technical falls, but we love it when he gets a pinfall victory.”

At the 145-pound weight class, Peter McCusker has rolled to a record of 30-2. However, he has spent most of the season wrestling at at 152 pounds. He has wrestled 13 matches at 145 pounds and 19 matches at 152 pounds.

“I am more comfortable wrestling at 145 pounds,” said McCusker, who will also reach 100 career wins this season. “At 152 pounds, I am not going to be stronger than most of them. However, I have a good move set. I would like to be fifth or higher at state this year.”

McCusker spent his offseason wrestling in several open tournaments to get better. McCusker finished with over 30 wins one year ago.

“I like to see him wrestle at 152 pounds,” Mark McCusker said. “I think that will get him ready for state at 145 pounds.”

McCusker’s only two losses this year have been to ranked wrestlers. He has been topped by only Rochelle’s Eddie Villalobos and Chatham-Glenwood’s Garrick Walker. Villalobos is ranked at 145 pounds, while Walker is ranked 152 pounds. McCusker is ranked in the top three in both wrestling polls at 145 pounds.

Eagle senior Kameren Goodell is 28-6 and 26 of his matches have been at 145 pounds. The other eight have been at 152.

His path to improvement has been much the same as McCusker’s as he has spent the offseason wrestling in different tournaments.

“I want to qualify and place at state,” Goodell said. “I would love to make it at 145 pounds, but I think I will be at 152. I have enough moves to hang with most of the wrestlers at 152 pounds. But I will be lacking when it comes to strength.”

Goodell currently leads the team in pinfall wins with 18.

“He has improved so much from one year ago,” McCusker said. “Goodell is our darkhorse. I could see him easily getting out of the regionals to sectionals. If he gets the right opponents, he could make it to state.”

While he is not at 20 wins yet, no athlete has had a tougher path than Sprandel. The senior finds himself, many times, facing much larger opponents.

While the senior ideally would be at 220 pounds, he has had to wrestle the heavier weight class, called heavyweight or 285 pounds, as he has weighed between 220 and 230.

“I keep watching what I eat, and I am determined to get there,” Sprandel said of making the 220-pound weight class. “There is no doubt I belong at the lower weight class. I am more comfortable there. I would like to make it to the first round of the state finals.”

Of his 33 matches, 23 have been at heavyweight, while 10 have been at 220. At times, he has been outweighed by as much as 50-60 pounds.

“At 220 pounds, he can use his speed,” McCusker said. “At heavyweight, he is usually within three or four pounds of making 220. When you are in tournaments that require you to wrestle 8-10 times in two days, it can be tough.

Sprandel is 17-14.

