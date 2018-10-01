GCMS/Fisher's Cale Horsch, Garrett Wright win medals at Princeton Invitational

PRINCETON — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestling team finished 17th in the Princeton Invitational held Friday and Saturday.
The Falcons had a team score of 73 1/2 in the 33-team event while Coal City won the invitational's team championship with a score of 186.
Cale Horsch finished with a second-place medal in the 106-pound bracket.
Horsch pinned LeRoy's Dawson Byrd in a time of 1:20 in the second round and won via 5:19 pinfall over Wilmington's Jack Narine in the quarterfinals before pinning Mercer County's Broctyn King in a time of 57 seconds in the semifinals. In the championship round, Ottawa's Luke Fleming pinned Horsch in 4:29.
At 220 pounds, Garrett Wright won a sixth-place medal.
Wright pinned Clifton Central's Connor Prairie in a time of 3:12 in the second round before winning via 5-2 decision over Vandalia's Gavin Mouser in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Orion's Logan Lee pinned Wright in a time of 3:22.
Princeton's Chase Tatum pinned Wright in a time of 1:33 in the wrestleback semifinals. In the fifth-place match, Morrison's Riley Wilkens pinned Wright in a time of 3:50.
At 160 pounds, Lucas Chittick pinned Riverdale's Clay Brinkmeier in three mintues in the first round before winning via 7-6 decision over Clifton Central's Adrian Pace in the second round. In the quarterfinals, Coal City's Daniel Jezik won via 13-5 decision over Chittick.
Chittick won via 10-0 major decision over Auburn's Gervasio before losing via 10-0 major decision to Clinton's Bryce Reeves in wrestlebacks.
Jacob Horsch won via 5-3 decision over Roxana's Alex Maguire in the second round of the 145-pound bracket before getting pinned in five minutes by Orion's James Schnerre in the quarterfinals. In wrestlebacks, Horsch pinned Byron's Ethan Walters in a time of 30 seconds before losing via 5-0 decision to Dakota's Cade Slayton.
Owen Duke won via 1-0 decision over Byron's Matt Wombacher in the second round of the 195-pound bracket before losing via 2:59 pinfall to Clifton Central's Justin Coggins in the quarterfinals and via 4:56 pinfall to Rock Island Alleman's Zach Pinc in wrestlebacks.
At 113 pounds, LeRoy's Ethan Matlock won via 4-1 decision over Kaden Gream in the first round. In wrestlebacks, Grahm pinned Rockridge's Colin Swailes in 38 seconds and won via 15-0 technical fall over Monmouth's Martin Arleaga before losing via 6-0 decision to Litchfield's Will Carlile.
At 170 pounds, Rock Falls's Lonne Gribbons won via 6-1 over Payton Kean in the first round before Sterling Newman Central Catholic's Mason Newman pinned Kena in a time of 3:48 in wrestlebacks.
At 138 pounds, Calen Ragle got pinned in 1:32 by Manteno's Josh Keane in the first round before losing via 13-3 major decision to Alleman's Nick Lange in wrestlebacks.
At 120 pounds, Cole Maxey lost via 6-4 decision to Roxana's Zach Hayes in the first round before Rock Falls's Marcus Mendoza won via 4-1 decision over Maxey in wrestlebacks.
GCMS/Fisher wrestlers finish 2nd at Bomber Classic
ARGENTA — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team finished second in the Bomber Classic tournament Dec. 30.
The Falcons scored a 161 in the 17-team tournament while Rochester won the team championship with a score of 179 1/2.
Owen Duke won four matches in the 195-pound bracket en route to winning a first-place medal.
After pinning Grant Park's Matt Laurent in 30 seconds in the first round and Dwight's Logan Graham in 5:09 in the quarterfinals, Duke won via 8-5 decision over Pinckneyville's Jeremy Opp in the semifinals. Duke pinned Rochester's Clay Alewent in a time of 3:42 in the championship match.
Cale Horsch won the 106-pound championship after pinning Decatur MacArthur's Cameron Lee in 3:09. He pinned Decatur Eisenhower's Cheyanna Bork in a time of 1:53 in the quarterfinals and won via 1:33 pinfall over Benton's Seth Padavic in the semifinals.
Jacob Horsch placed second in the 145-pound bracket.
After winning via four-minute technical fall over Camp Point's Jonathan Foote in the quarterfinals, Horsch pinned Riverton's Ian Hofferkamp in a time of 49 seconds in the semifinals. In the championship match, Horsch lost via 9-5 decision to Quincy Notre Dame's Zach Haley.
Garrett Wright won a second-place medal in the 220-pound bracket.
Wright won via 7-2 decision over Benton's Daniel Richardson in the quarterfinals before claiming victory via a 3-2 overtime decision over Warrensburg-Latham's Clayton Stock in the semifinals. In the championship match, Wright was pinned in 2:49 by Sparta's Clayton Sheldon.
Kaden Gream finished third in the 113-pound bracket after winning via 5:31 technical fall over Camp Point's Conner Hughes in the third-place match. Andrew Ferguson finished sixth in the same bracket.
Gream pinned Riverton's Evan Ferguson -- who pinned Andrew Ferguson in 2:27 in the fifth-place match -- in the quarterfinals before losing via 8-4 decision to Charleston's Trey Pearcy in the quarterfinals. Andrew Ferguson, meanwhile, lost via 5:48 technical fall in the quarterfinals to Hughes before pinning Benton's Jacob Anderson in a time of 1:20 in the consolation semifinals.
Cole Maxey won via 7-3 decision over Charleston's Dominick Reddish in the third-place match of the 120-pound bracket. Maxey pinned Dwight's Josh Chapparo in a time of 3:25 in the quarterfinals before losing via 4-1 decision to Pinckneyville's Ryder Parson in the semifinals.
Payton Kean took fourth place in the 170-pound bracket.
Kean pinned Sparta's Kijah Banda in a time of 3:05 in the quarterfinals before losing via 1:19 pinfall in the semifinals to Riverton's Grant Pipperda. In the third-place match, Carthage Illini West's Drake Huss pinned Kean in a time of 3:13.
In the 160-pound bracket, Lucas Chittick won via 11-0 major decision over Quincy Notre Dame's Sam Schlegl in the fifth-place match.
Chittick pinned Warrensburg-Latham's Griffin Hawkins in a time of 1:40 in the first round before losing via 6-4 decision to Santos Castillo of Carthage Illini West in the quarterfinals. Chittick then pinned Benton's Jaron Picklesimer in 48 second and Charleston's Reece Morgan in a time of 2:20 in the consolation bracket.
Calen Ragle finished sixth in the 138-pound division.
After losing via 4:29 technical fall in the quarterfinals to Rochester's Drew McCoy, Ragle pinned Benton's Tyler Goliher in a time of 49 seconds in the consolation semifinals. Sparta's Ethan Evans won via 6-5 decision over Ragle in the fifth-place match.
